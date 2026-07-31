Plus Therapeutics Inc.: Cerenome Launches as an Integrated CNS Oncology Company

HOUSTON, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the "Company"), today announces that its corporate rebrand to Cerenome will be completed as scheduled. Effective August 3, 2026, the Company's name will become Cerenome, Inc. The Company's common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol "CNSY," effective market open on the same day.

The new name reflects the Company's de facto evolution from a therapeutics-focused organization into an integrated CNS oncology company. The Company has expanded beyond targeted radiotherapeutics because effective solutions for CNS cancer will require a multimodal approach. Cerenome will integrate precision diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and proprietary data within a single organization to improve how CNS cancers are detected, treated, and understood.

"Fifty years of medical research has taught us that CNS cancers are not an isolated set of localized cancers but a systems problem requiring a comprehensive and unified approach to solving them," said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., Cerenome President and Chief Executive Officer. "This journey began in earnest a couple of years ago with the acquisition of our diagnostic platform and our more recent native artificial intelligence partnership. We are already seeing the fruits of the integration of diagnostics, therapeutics, and advanced data analytics. We are excited about our future and look forward to explaining the opportunity in greater detail to stockholders and ultimately delivering improved outcomes for patients."

Cerenome's strategy is built on three integrated and mutually reinforcing platforms:

The Company's CNSide Diagnostic is a commercially available and reimbursed cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)-based platform supporting the cellular and multiomic characterization of cerebrospinal fluid for the diagnosis and management of patients with or at risk for CNS cancers

REYOBIQ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda) is Cerenome's lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic being evaluated in clinical trials for leptomeningeal metastases, recurrent glioblastoma, and pediatric brain cancer, designed to deliver targeted radiation directly to CNS tumors while limiting systemic exposure

The Company's data analytics and artificial intelligence platform is a proprietary and multifaceted initiative designed to integrate diverse data sets into actionable insights that support precision oncology, therapeutic development, and clinical decision-making





For patients, this integrated approach has the potential to enable earlier detection, more informed treatment decisions, disease monitoring and ultimately better outcomes. For healthcare providers, Cerenome can offer a more comprehensive systems view of the disease from diagnostic interrogation to longitudinal patient management. For academic and biopharmaceutical partners, the platform creates opportunities for research, clinical development, and collaboration. For investors, the integration of commercial diagnostics, clinical-stage therapeutics, and proprietary longitudinal data establishes a highly differentiated business case anchored by its lead assets CNSide, Reyobiq and recent artificial partnership with Ephemeral Technologies.

"The new name Cerenome combines 'Cere,' representing the brain and central nervous system, with 'nome,' reflecting the expansive knowledge sets that power precision oncology," Dr. Hedrick added. "However, our mission of improving survival in CNS cancers has not changed. We remain committed to commercializing innovative products for patients with CNS cancers while building a platform designed for long term value creation."

The Company's existing CNSide and REYOBIQ brands will remain unchanged.

Nasdaq Trading Information

The Company's common stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and will trade under the ticker symbol "CNSY" beginning August 3, 2026. The corporate name and ticker symbol changes do not affect shareholders' ownership interests. Existing shares held in brokerage or book-entry accounts will automatically reflect the new corporate name and ticker symbol, and shareholders are not required to take any action.

About Cerenome

Cerenome (Nasdaq: CNSY) is a CNS oncology company advancing an integrated platform that combines precision diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence to improve outcomes for patients with central nervous system cancers. The Company's CNSide Diagnostics platform supports the detection, molecular characterization, and longitudinal monitoring of CNS cancers through cerebrospinal fluid-based testing. Its lead therapeutic platform, REYOBIQ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda), is being evaluated in clinical trials for leptomeningeal metastases, recurrent glioblastoma, and pediatric brain cancers. The data & artificial intelligence platform is designed to integrate diagnostic, molecular, imaging, and clinical data into actionable insights that support precision oncology and therapeutic innovation. By integrating commercial diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, proprietary longitudinal data, and artificial intelligence within a single organization, Cerenome is building a differentiated CNS oncology platform designed to improve patient care while creating long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the effectiveness of the Company's expected name change and ticker symbol change, the anticipated date of trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under its new ticker symbol, clinical trials, expected operations and upcoming developments. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as "expect," "potential," "anticipating," "planning" and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this press release could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

Investor Contact

CORE IR

investor@plustherapeutics.com