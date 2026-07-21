CHAR Technologies Ltd.: CHAR Tech Welcomes France's Regulatory Advance Opening Biogas Certificate Support to Pyrolysis

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / (TSXV:YES)(OTC PINK:CTRNF)(FSE:68K)

France proposes opening its flagship renewable gas support scheme (the CPB) to pyrolysis, putting CHAR Tech's HTP technology on the same footing as established production routes in one of Europe's largest gas markets

Directly strengthens the HTP project pipeline being developed in France by CHAR Tech's partner GazoTech

GazoTech's lead project, Bio-Méthane Provence, is being developed to deploy CHAR Tech's HTP platform to process 115,000 tonnes of recovered wood annually, producing 230 GWh (828,000 GJ) of RNG plus 12,000 tonnes of biocarbon, targeting commercial operations in H2 2029

CHAR Technologies Ltd. ("CHAR Tech" or "the Company"), a leader in sustainable biomass energy solutions, today welcomed a significant regulatory development in France that, if adopted, would open the country's flagship long-term support mechanism for renewable gas to pyrolysis-based production. The development materially strengthens the addressable market for High-Temperature Pyrolysis ("HTP") projects in France, including those being developed by the Company's partner, GazoTech SAS ("GazoTech"), under their ongoing High Temperature Pyrolysis ("HTP") technology collaboration.

On June 25, 2026, at a meeting of France's National Biogas Group (Groupe national biogaz) convened by the French Ministry for Energy and the Ministry of Agriculture, the French government presented a set of measures to reinforce long-term visibility for the renewable gas sector and published a draft decree, now open for public consultation, relating to the Biogas Production Certificate scheme (certificats de production de biogaz, the "CPB").

The CPB scheme obliges natural gas suppliers to surrender biogas production certificates in proportion to gas delivered. The draft decree extends this through 2041, with rising quotas, as part of the French government's push toward 44 TWh (158M GJ) of grid-injected biomethane by 2030.

The draft decree adds pyrolysis and gasification to the CPB's eligible pathways, previously limited to anaerobic digestion and landfill gas capture. As HTP is a high-temperature pyrolysis process, this would for the first time let projects deploying CHAR Tech's HTP platform through GazoTech access France's principal long-term offtake mechanism for renewable gas. The decree refers to pyrolysis only as a generic pathway, with no reference to any specific technology or provider.

GazoTech, the Company's partner for HTP deployment in France, is leading Bio-Méthane Provence ("BMP") in Gardanne, an industrial-scale HTP project on the site of a former 600 MW coal-fired power plant. Once operational, BMP is expected to process 115,000 tonnes per annum of recovered wood, producing 230 GWh (828,000 GJ) per annum of RNG and 12,000 tonnes per annum of biocarbon, with commercial operations targeted for H2 2029, subject to obtaining all required permits and authorizations and to securing project financing.

"France moving to open its principal long-term renewable gas support mechanism to pyrolysis is a very encouraging signal for our European strategy," said Andrew White, CEO of CHAR Tech. "It points toward a clear, durable route to market for pyrolysis-based renewable gas in one of Europe's largest gas markets. This materially strengthens the addressable opportunity for HTP in France and supports the pipeline being developed with GazoTech, with Bio-Méthane Provence as the flagship."

"This proposed change recognizes thermochemical pathways alongside anaerobic digestion, which is exactly the framework our projects need to reach final investment decision," said Maël Disa, CEO of GazoTech. "With Bio-Méthane Provence as our lead project and a growing pipeline behind it, we intend to be a first mover in deploying HTP at industrial scale in France. We will continue to engage constructively in the public consultation as the text moves toward final adoption."

About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES; OTC:CTRNF; FSE:68K) is a Canadian clean-technology company developing first-in-kind high-temperature pyrolysis ("HTP") systems that process unmerchantable wood and organic waste to generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas or green hydrogen, and a solid biocarbon that serves as a carbon-neutral, drop-in replacement for metallurgical coal.

CHAR Tech's HTP platform is also advancing a new vertical focused on the permanent destruction of PFAS in wastewater biosolids. Operating at temperatures sufficient to break down long-chain fluorinated compounds, the system enables municipalities and industrial operators to eliminate PFAS while converting biosolids into energy and low-carbon solid products.

About GazoTech SAS

GazoTech is a France-based developer of technologies and projects that reduce reliance on fossil natural gas by producing low-carbon gas through the pyro-gasification of residual biomass and wastes, for on-site industrial use or grid injection, with the valorization of co-products such as biochar for agricultural use or biocarbon for industrial coal replacement applications.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521-3654 Galen Cranston

Director of Stakeholder Relations

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: gcranston@chartechnologies.com

T: 647-546-5633

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements") about CHAR Tech and its business and operations, including statements regarding the proposed French Biogas Production Certificate decree and its potential adoption, scope and timing, the eligibility of pyrolysis-based renewable gas for the CPB scheme, the Bio-Méthane Provence project, its expected throughput, output, employment impact, regulatory pathway, timeline and commercial outcomes, the broader pipeline of HTP projects in France and Europe, and the CHAR Tech / GazoTech technology collaboration. The words "may", "would", "will", "intend", "anticipate", "expect", "target", "estimate", "plan", and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR Tech, GazoTech and the BMP project are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the adoption, content and timing of the draft CPB decree, the eligibility of pyrolysis and gasification pathways for the CPB scheme, the timing for filing of the Environmental Authorisation Application, the timing of commercial operations, the expected processing and production volumes, the expected employment impact, the future use of CHAR Tech's HTP technology in European markets, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements reflect CHAR Tech's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR Tech, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others, those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR Tech's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Management Discussion & Analysis dated January 27, 2026 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, and available under CHAR Tech's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR Tech does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and CHAR Tech undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: CHAR Technologies Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/char-tech-welcomes-frances-regulatory-advance-opening-biogas-certificate-support-1193476