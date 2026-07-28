CHAR Technologies Ltd.: CHAR Tech Provide Update on GazoTech's Bio-Methane Provence Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / (TSXV:YES)(OTC PINK:CTRNF)(FSE:68K)

GazoTech's lead project, Bio-Méthane Provence ("BMP"), an industrial-scale HTP project in France developed under the CHAR Tech / GazoTech collaboration, has successfully concluded its CNDP-supervised voluntary public consultation, with a clear majority of opinions supporting the project

BMP is redeveloping the site of a former 600 MW coal-fired power plant in Gardanne, France, converting legacy fossil infrastructure into renewable energy production

Once operational, BMP is expected to process 115,000 tonnes of recovered wood annually, producing 230 GWh (828,000 GJ) of RNG plus 12,000 tonnes of biocarbon, targeting commercial operations in H2 2029

CHAR Technologies Ltd. ("CHAR Tech" or "the Company"), a leader in sustainable biomass energy solutions, today provided an update on the Bio-Méthane Provence ("BMP") project in Gardanne, France, an industrial-scale High-Temperature Pyrolysis ("HTP") project being developed by GazoTech SAS ("GazoTech") under their ongoing technology collaboration with CHAR Tech. BMP has successfully concluded the Voluntary Preliminary Public Consultation supervised by France's National Commission for Public Debate ("CNDP").

The voluntary consultation took place over six weeks, from May 11 to June 22, 2026, and was overseen by two independent guarantors appointed by the CNDP. Although BMP was not legally required to undertake such a process at this stage of project development, GazoTech and its local partners elected to conduct the consultation on a voluntary basis, with the objective of engaging local stakeholders early and informing the upcoming French Environmental Authorization Application process.

BMP is being developed by GazoTech together with its local partner la Société de production d'énergie gardannaise ("SPEG"), the project vehicle established by the workers' association of the former Centrale de Provence power plant ("ATCG"). The project is being deployed on land owned by GazelEnergie, a subsidiary of Energetický a prumyslový holding ("EPH"), one of Europe's largest privately-held energy groups, at the site of a former 600 MW coal-fired power generation unit in Gardanne, Bouches-du-Rhône, France.

Once in commercial operation, BMP is expected to:

Process approximately 115,000 tonnes per annum of regional end-of-life recovered wood;

Produce approximately 230 GWh (828,000 GJ) per annum of renewable natural gas (" RNG ") to be injected into the French gas grid;

Produce approximately 12,000 tonnes per annum of biocarbon for industrial coal replacement applications.

Commercial operations are targeted for the second half of 2029, subject to obtaining all required permits and authorisations and to securing project financing. CHAR Tech will continue to provide updates as further BMP project milestones are reached.

"BMP successfully completing its voluntary public consultation marks a meaningful milestone for one of GazoTech's flagship HTP projects in Europe," said Andrew White, CEO of CHAR Tech. "GazoTech and the BMP team have managed this process with the rigour and transparency that we expect from projects deploying our HTP platform. We view this step as further de-risking BMP's path toward Environmental Authorisation Application submission later this year, and as a positive signal for the broader European pipeline being developed under our collaboration with GazoTech."

"Choosing to undertake a voluntary preliminary consultation, supervised by the CNDP, was a deliberate choice from day one," said Maël Disa, CEO of GazoTech. "Engaging early, listening to local stakeholders and answering every legitimate question is the right way to develop industrial projects of this nature in France. We thank the guarantors, the local authorities, our partners and all participants. The feedback collected will feed directly into the next phase of project development."

About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES; OTC:CTRNF; FSE:68K) is a Canadian clean-technology company developing first-in-kind high-temperature pyrolysis ("HTP") systems that process unmerchantable wood and organic waste to generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas or green hydrogen, and a solid biocarbon that serves as a carbon-neutral, drop-in replacement for metallurgical coal.

CHAR Tech's HTP platform is also advancing a new vertical focused on the permanent destruction of PFAS in wastewater biosolids. Operating at temperatures sufficient to break down long-chain fluorinated compounds, the system enables municipalities and industrial operators to eliminate PFAS while converting biosolids into energy and low-carbon solid products.

About GazoTech SAS

GazoTech is a France-based developer of technologies and projects that reduce reliance on fossil natural gas by producing low-carbon gas through the pyro-gasification of residual biomass and wastes, for on-site industrial use or grid injection, with the valorization of co-products such as biochar for agricultural use or biocarbon for industrial coal replacement applications.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521-3654 Galen Cranston

Director of Stakeholder Relations

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: gcranston@chartechnologies.com

T: 647-546-5633

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements") about CHAR Tech and its business and operations, including statements regarding the proposed French Biogas Production Certificate decree and its potential adoption, scope and timing, the eligibility of pyrolysis-based renewable gas for the CPB scheme, the Bio-Méthane Provence project, its expected throughput, output, employment impact, regulatory pathway, timeline and commercial outcomes, the broader pipeline of HTP projects in France and Europe, and the CHAR Tech / GazoTech technology collaboration. The words "may", "would", "will", "intend", "anticipate", "expect", "target", "estimate", "plan", and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR Tech, GazoTech and the BMP project are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the adoption, content and timing of the draft CPB decree, the eligibility of pyrolysis and gasification pathways for the CPB scheme, the timing for filing of the Environmental Authorisation Application, the timing of commercial operations, the expected processing and production volumes, the expected employment impact, the future use of CHAR Tech's HTP technology in European markets, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements reflect CHAR Tech's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR Tech, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others, those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR Tech's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Management Discussion & Analysis dated January 27, 2026 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, and available under CHAR Tech's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR Tech does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and CHAR Tech undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: CHAR Technologies Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/char-tech-provide-update-on-gazotechs-bio-methane-provence-project-1197159