Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc.: Abundia Global Impact Group Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Keith Berger as Chief Commercial Officer

Veteran energy and technology executive to lead Abundia's commercialization strategy, bringing a successful record of scaling operations and executing commercial and industrial infrastructure projects

HOUSTON, TX, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG) ("Abundia" or the "Company"), a low-carbon energy solutions company focused on converting biomass and plastics waste into high-value low-carbon fuels, today announces the appointment of Keith Berger as the Company's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mr. Berger brings more than 25 years of executive experience spanning the industrial, technology and energy sectors, making him well-aligned with Abundia's renewable energy business. Effective immediately, Mr. Berger will lead the Company's commercial strategy, driving the development and scale-up of Abundia's waste-to-fuels and renewable chemicals business as it advances from project development through commercial deployment.

"We are excited to welcome Keith to the Abundia team, our strategy has always been to keep the team lean and nimble and to only add personnel if the person is the right fit for the Company's ethos, Keith certainly fits that criteria," said Ed Gillespie, Abundia Chief Executive Officer. "Keith brings a diverse skill set that will be invaluable in addressing an array of strategic objectives that the Company must pursue whilst driving towards our goals. We are confident in his ability to seamlessly integrate into the team and that his expertise will prove invaluable as we advance through the development stages."

Mr. Berger will report to Ed Gillespie, CEO, as a member of Abundia's executive management team. As Chief Commercial Officer, he will oversee the Company's strategic partnerships and commercial relationships across the value chain. In this role, he will work closely with the operations, engineering, finance, and project development teams to align commercial objectives with project execution while advancing the Company's long-term growth strategy.

"I am delighted to join Ed and the Abundia team and help execute on the vision and business plan that has been developed. The opportunity to help commercialize innovative technologies and build businesses at critical inflection points is what motivates me professionally. The work the team has completed in identifying significant opportunities within the renewable technology sector is extremely exciting, and I look forward to helping execute Abundia's short- and long-term growth strategies," added Mr. Berger.

Keith Berger brings an extensive executive leadership background across the energy, industrial, and technology sectors, with a proven record of building commercial organizations, scaling revenue, and leading operational transformations. His public company experience spans senior operating roles at GE, BlackBerry, Nokia, and Booz Allen Hamilton, where he led large-scale operational transformations and commercial growth programs.

In the energy sector, Mr. Berger co-founded and served as Chief Operating Officer of Velo Solar, a full-service solar EPC firm that completed commercial and utility-scale projects across the Southeast. He subsequently founded an EV charging infrastructure company serving multifamily and hospitality clients, raising institutional capital and closing agreements with investment funds, REITs, and family-owned property companies.

As a private equity operating executive, Mr. Berger led the post-acquisition transformation of Endeavor Telecom, rebuilding the company's operations, business systems, and leadership team while driving revenue growth and diversifying its customer base. At HealPros, he partnered with national health insurance carriers to expand the company's operations into more than 15 states.

Throughout his career, Mr. Berger has successfully brought together technical, commercial, and financial stakeholders to advance complex infrastructure and energy projects from development through commercialization.

Mr. Berger holds a BSE in Mechanical Engineering and an MS in Metallurgy from the University of Connecticut, and an MBA in Finance from NYU's Stern School of Business. He is certified in Six Sigma and Lean Operations through GE.

About Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc.

Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG), formerly Houston American Energy Corp., is a low-carbon energy company focused on converting waste into value. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, we are developing commercial-scale facilities that transform waste plastics and biomass into drop-in fuels and low-carbon chemical feedstocks. Our flagship project at Cedar Port positions Abundia at the center of the Gulf Coast's energy and chemical infrastructure, with access to feedstock supply chains, upgrading partners, and end markets.

For more information, please visit www.abundiaimpact.com,

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information generally is accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "could," "intend," "expect," "plan," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements pertaining to the effects and anticipated effects of the Company's inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy and ongoing operations, the Company's current liquidity positions, the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on NYSE American, the Company's ability to predict its rate of growth, and (ii) other risks as set forth from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business is disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC on www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

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