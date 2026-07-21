In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Rithm Property Trust Inc. (RPT)- up 15% at $12.11 Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE)- up 10% at $36.00 Sandisk Corporation (SNDK)- up 8% at $1496.58 MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)- up 8% at $81.01 Exyn Technologies, Inc. (EXYN)- up 8% at $3.60 Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS)- up 7% at $194.60 Coherent Corp. (COHR) - up 6% at $304.60 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)- up 5% at $32.99 Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (HCAI)- up 5% at $6.28 SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS)- up 5% at $2.90

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited (ZYBT) - down 43% at $4.60 Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA)- down 30% at $2.48 Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)- down 16% at $2.64 Danaher Corporation (DHR)- down 15% at $171.78 Boxabl Inc. (BXBL) - down 15% at $8.39 Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) - down 14% at $34.40 Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE)- down 14% at $25.45 Niki BioSolutions, Inc. (NIKI)- down 12% at $7.75 Calix, Inc. (CALX) - down 11% at $34.17 UTime Limited (FXHO) - down 9% at $13.27

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX