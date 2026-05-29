In the Green - Premarket Gainers

PRF Technologies Ltd. (PRFX) - up 230% at $4.53 Olenox Industries Inc. (OLOX) - up 126% at $11.15 Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) - up 50% at $4.75 GMEX Robotics Corporation (GMEX) - up 40% at $2.49 Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) - up 33% at $425.00 iOThree Limited (IOTR) - up 32% at $3.71 QTREX Quantum Ltd. (QTEX) - up 26% at $3.78 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (MASK) - up 25% at $5.19 Click Holdings Limited (CLIK) - up 19% at $2.17 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) - up 18% at $168.00

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited (CUPR) - down 22% at $2.56 ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) - down 21% at $3.60 The Gap, Inc. (GAP) - down 15% at $21.25 SentinelOne, Inc. (S) - down 15% at $15.18 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) - down 13% at $115.80 SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - down 13% at $9.18 Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NCT) - down 12% at $3.38 Aether Holdings, Inc. (ATHR) - down 11% at $3.10 Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - down 11% at $2.61 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) - down 10% at $16.05

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - At 7:55 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX