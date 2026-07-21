WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Rithm Property Trust Inc. (RPT)- up 15% at $12.11
- Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE)- up 10% at $36.00
- Sandisk Corporation (SNDK)- up 8% at $1496.58
- MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)- up 8% at $81.01
- Exyn Technologies, Inc. (EXYN)- up 8% at $3.60
- Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS)- up 7% at $194.60
- Coherent Corp. (COHR) - up 6% at $304.60
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)- up 5% at $32.99
- Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (HCAI)- up 5% at $6.28
- SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS)- up 5% at $2.90
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited (ZYBT) - down 43% at $4.60
- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA)- down 30% at $2.48
- Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)- down 16% at $2.64
- Danaher Corporation (DHR)- down 15% at $171.78
- Boxabl Inc. (BXBL) - down 15% at $8.39
- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) - down 14% at $34.40
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE)- down 14% at $25.45
- Niki BioSolutions, Inc. (NIKI)- down 12% at $7.75
- Calix, Inc. (CALX) - down 11% at $34.17
- UTime Limited (FXHO) - down 9% at $13.27
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