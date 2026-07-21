Rain Enhancement Technologies Announces Support for Colorado Weather Enhancement Paid Pilot Application, Target Install by October 2026

State-Funded Program with the Colorado Water Conservation Board Targets Snowpack and Rain Year-Round in the Yampa River Basin's Flat Tops Range

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN), a leading provider of ionization rain and snowfall enhancement technology, today announced that the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB), the Colorado River District, and the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District have publicly supported RET's pending application for a paid weather enhancement pilot project, with installation targeted by October 2026. The project is designed to provide more year-round snow and water to Northwest Colorado's Yampa River Basin. The program is expected to be funded through a grant from CWCB, with the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District serving as the fiscal agent.

The pilot is being coordinated with the Colorado River District and the CWCB and is designed to increase snowfall and rain in the Flat Tops Mountain range of the Rockies. This area feeds Stagecoach and Yamcolo Reservoirs, two of the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District's primary water supply facilities.

"This is exactly the kind of program we set out to build: a complementary year-round solution that integrates seamlessly into existing water management strategies," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "Western US water managers are under real pressure to have more water, and our ionization technology gives them a chemical-free way to do that."

"We think this is an excellent opportunity to bring a new tool to bear on rain and snow that feeds our storage," said Andy Rossi, General Manager of the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District. "Targeting the Flat Tops area gets right at the water supply that fills Stagecoach and Yamcolo, and we're glad to help bring this pilot to Northwest Colorado."

RET's WETA platform uses a ground-based ionization process rather than traditional chemical-based cloud seeding, operates autonomously without aircraft or chemical dispersal, and functions year-round rather than being limited to sub-freezing conditions. In a comparable, independently monitored installation in Utah's La Sal Mountains this past winter, RET measured a 20% snow water equivalent (SWE) increase, equivalent to roughly 8,750 acre-feet. This was over the winter operating season only, with warm rain enhancement operations now underway to provide further increases. Applied to the Flat Tops coverage area, expected to span approximately 120 square miles, RET estimates the pilot could generate over 10,000 additional acre-feet of water in an average precipitation year.

RET offers flexible lease-to-own and purchase options for the WETA platform that is available to Upper Yampa upon completion of the pilot program.

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET develops, manufactures, and commercializes ionization precipitation generation technology that enhances rainfall and snowpack to address water scarcity challenges. The Company is also developing applications for fog mitigation to expand its weather modification capabilities. RET's chemical-free, solar-powered technology seeks to transform water resource management for businesses, society, and the planet. To learn more, go to www.investor.rainenhancement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding the execution of an agreement for the funding and award of the pilot, (2) statements regarding expected installation of the Company's technology; (3) references with respect to the anticipated benefits of the Company's WETA platform and technology; (4) references to the market opportunity for rain enhancement technologies and products; (5) the projected technological developments of RET; and (6) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of RET's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of RET. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 16, 2025, as amended from time to time, and on Form 10-Q for the calendar quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 15, 2026, as amended from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. ("RETI") and RET do not presently know or that RETI and RET currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect RETI and RET's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. RETI and RET anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause RETI and RET's assessments to change. However, while RETI and RET Holdco may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, RETI and RET specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing RETI and RET's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

321-473-7407

nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

Linda Maynard

Rain Enhancement Technologies

(617) 869-4832

linda@rainenhancement.com

SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/rain-enhancement-technologies-announces-support-for-colorado-weather-en-1193725