Rain Enhancement Technologies to Present Four Precipitation Enhancement Studies at AMS Madison Summit

Company's Scientific Team Reports First North American Field Evidence That Ground-Based Ionization Increases Wintertime Snowpack

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN), a leading provider of ionization rain and snowfall enhancement technology, today announced that its scientific team will present four precipitation enhancement field studies at the AMS Madison Summit, a convening of six American Meteorological Society specialty conferences bringing together atmospheric scientists across weather forecasting, severe storms, cloud physics, mountain meteorology, and weather modification, August 3-7, 2026, in Madison, Wisconsin.

RET's presentations are part of the 25th Conference on Planned and Inadvertent Weather Modification. The presentations represent the first peer-reviewed scientific forum appearances for RET's Weather Enhancement Technology Array (WETA) operational results, including the first quantitative field evidence that ground-based ionization can enhance cold-season orographic precipitation in North American mountain ranges.

Senior Meteorologist Dr. Jeffrey Chagnon will present "First North American Field Evaluation of Ground-Based Ionization for Wintertime Precipitation Enhancement," reporting results from the first North American field deployment of ground-based ionization technology for wintertime snowpack enhancement. Despite historically dry conditions during the 2025-2026 winter, statistically significant enhancement of both snow depth and snow water equivalent was observed relative to expectations derived from control site behavior and historical analogs.

Data Scientist Rutuja Dongre will present "Enhancement Above Expectation: Rigorous Statistical Evaluation of Weather Modification Performance," outlining RET's multifaceted statistical framework for evaluating precipitation enhancement from ground-based atmospheric ionization systems, including difference-in-differences techniques, Bayesian Structural Time Series models, and ridge regression counterfactual modeling.

VP of Engineering Scott Morris will present "Chemical-Free Cloud Seeding: Operational Results from Ground-Based Ionization Systems in Utah," examining the operational deployment of the WETA at the La Sal Mountains in Utah beginning November 2025. The presentation details system specifications and integration with meteorological monitoring networks including SNOTEL sensors, WSR-88D radar, and radiometer observations.

Research Engineer Taylor Gresham will present "Electrostatic Fog Dispersal: Deployment and Optimization of Ground-Based Ionization System," detailing the deployment, instrumentation strategy, and optimization framework for field trials of RET's Fog Removal by Electrical Activity (FREA) system near the Myall River, New South Wales, Australia.

"Presenting four studies at the AMS Weather Modification Conference is a significant milestone for our scientific team and for the field of ionization-based precipitation enhancement," said Randy Seidl, Chief Executive Officer of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "The La Sal Mountains results represent the first quantitative field evidence of this kind in North America, and we look forward to sharing our methodology and findings with the broader weather modification community."

"The peer-reviewed scientific community is where this work belongs," said Dr. Jeffrey Chagnon, Senior Meteorologist at Rain Enhancement Technologies. "Our statistical framework was specifically designed to produce rigorous, uncertainty-quantified results that can withstand scientific scrutiny. Presenting at AMS is the natural next step in establishing ground-based ionization as a credible and replicable approach to precipitation enhancement."

RET's WETA platform uses a ground-based ionization process rather than traditional chemical-based cloud seeding, operates autonomously without aerial operations or chemical dispersal, and functions year-round rather than being limited to sub-freezing conditions. In its first full winter of operation at the La Sal Mountains in Utah, the WETA produced more than 20% Snow Water Equivalent enhancement - confirmed by three independent statistical methods and reviewed by Dr. Binod Pokharel of Utah State University - generating an estimated 8,750 acre-feet of incremental water at a validated cost of $10 per acre-foot.

The AMS Madison Summit will be held August 3-7, 2026, at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET develops, manufactures, and commercializes ionization precipitation generation technology that enhances rainfall and snowpack to address water scarcity challenges. The Company is also developing applications for fog mitigation to expand its weather modification capabilities. RET's chemical-free, solar-powered technology seeks to transform water resource management for businesses, society, and the planet. To learn more, go to www.rainenhancement.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding the execution of an agreement for the funding and award of the pilot, (2) statements regarding expected installation of the Company's technology; (3) references with respect to the anticipated benefits of the Company's WETA platform and technology; (4) references to the market opportunity for rain enhancement technologies and products; (5) the projected technological developments of RET; and (6) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of RET's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of RET. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 16, 2025, as amended from time to time, and on Form 10-Q for the calendar quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 15, 2026, as amended from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. ("RETI") and RET do not presently know or that RETI and RET currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect RETI and RET's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. RETI and RET anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause RETI and RET's assessments to change. However, while RETI and RET Holdco may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, RETI and RET specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing RETI and RET's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

321-473-7407

nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

Linda Maynard

Rain Enhancement Technologies

(617) 869-4832

linda@rainenhancement.com

SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies

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