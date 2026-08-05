Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China verschärft den Druck - Heavy Rare Earths werden zum geopolitischen Machtinstrument
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40XD0 | ISIN: US75080J1034 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.08.26 | 21:59
1,270 US-Dollar
+9,48 % +0,110
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAIN ENHANCEMENT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDCO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAIN ENHANCEMENT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDCO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.08.2026 22:26 Uhr
4 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rain Enhancement Technologies to Discuss Business Progress on Wednesday, August 12, 2026

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN), a leader in ionization-based weather modification technology, today announced it will host a live webcast to discuss the business's progress on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 4:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time.

Webcast Information

To participate in this event, please join approximately 5-10 minutes before the beginning of the webcast.

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM EDT

Toll & International: 877-545-0523 ¦ 973-528-0016

Passcode: 602362

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3170/54400

Webcast Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event.

Web replay & transcript: https://investor.rainenhancement.com/events-presentationdocuments

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.
Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET aims to develop, manufacture, and commercialize ionization rainfall generation technology. This weather modification technology seeks to provide the world with reliable access to water, and transform business, society, and the planet for the better. To learn more, go to www.investor.rainenhancement.com.

Media Contacts
Neal Stein
Technology PR Solutions
321-473-7407
nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

Linda Maynard
Rain Enhancement Technologies
(617) 869-4832
linda@rainenhancement.com

SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/rain-enhancement-technologies-to-discuss-business-progress-on-wednesday-1202279

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.