Rain Enhancement Technologies to Discuss Business Progress on Wednesday, August 12, 2026

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN), a leader in ionization-based weather modification technology, today announced it will host a live webcast to discuss the business's progress on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 4:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time.

Webcast Information

To participate in this event, please join approximately 5-10 minutes before the beginning of the webcast.

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM EDT

Toll & International: 877-545-0523 ¦ 973-528-0016

Passcode: 602362

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3170/54400

Webcast Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event.

Web replay & transcript: https://investor.rainenhancement.com/events-presentationdocuments

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET aims to develop, manufacture, and commercialize ionization rainfall generation technology. This weather modification technology seeks to provide the world with reliable access to water, and transform business, society, and the planet for the better. To learn more, go to www.investor.rainenhancement.com.

Media Contacts

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

321-473-7407

nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

Linda Maynard

Rain Enhancement Technologies

(617) 869-4832

linda@rainenhancement.com

SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/rain-enhancement-technologies-to-discuss-business-progress-on-wednesday-1202279