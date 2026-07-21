EQS-News: AppSwarm Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
TULSA, OK - July 21, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a publicly traded technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile applications, today announced the release of its latest innovative app, Finx. Finx is a powerful new hidden-camera detector and privacy-protection app now available on the Apple App Store.
Finx helps users safeguard their personal privacy by detecting potential hidden cameras, suspicious devices, and unauthorized surveillance equipment in hotels, Airbnbs, rentals, offices, and other spaces. With rising concerns about covert recording, Finx delivers reliable, easy-to-use tools directly on users' iPhones.
Key Features of Finx:
"Privacy is a fundamental right, and Finx gives people the tools to protect it wherever they go," said Christopher Bailey, CEO at AppSwarm. "Whether checking a hotel room, Airbnb, or office, Finx provides peace of mind with advanced yet easy-to-use detection technology."
Finx is available now as a free download with optional in-app subscriptions for enhanced features. Download Finx today on the Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/ml/app/finx-hidden-camera-detector/id6772331325
Additionally, AppSwarm is excited to recap its strong momentum and successful app and tech releases.
AppSwarm's Current App Portfolio:
About APPSWARM
AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology solutions. AppSwarm partners with and assists other firms in technology development and business management. For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/
Forward-Looking Statements:
"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.
Investor and Media Contacts:
News Source: AppSwarm Inc.
21.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AppSwarm Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US03834T1XXX
|EQS News ID:
|2369494
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2369494 21.07.2026 CET/CEST