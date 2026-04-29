EQS-News: AppSwarm Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

AppSwarm Announces the Expansion of Portfolio in the Google Play Store



29.04.2026 / 15:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TULSA, OK - April 29, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a publicly traded technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile applications, released its AI-driven application AniPet Nature on Google Play: AniPet Nature is an AI-powered application now available for Android users at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.anipet.app The AniPet Nature app transforms everyday encounters with nature into captivating, educational adventures. Users snap a photo or upload an image of any animal, pet, bird, or wildlife, and the app delivers instant species identification along with comprehensive details - including scientific names, habitats, diets, behaviors, and fun trivia. Designed for nature enthusiasts, birdwatchers, pet owners, families, and educators, AniPet Nature fosters curiosity and appreciation for biodiversity through its intuitive interface, personal discovery collection feature, and broad species coverage. This Android release follows the successful iOS debut of the app ( https://apps.apple.com/us/app/anipet/id6752426639 ), marking a key milestone in AppSwarm's strategy to broaden accessibility and reach a global audience across multiple platforms. Christopher Bailey, President of AppSwarm, commented: "Expanding AniPet to the Google Play Store is an exciting step forward in our mission to deliver innovative, user-centric mobile experiences. This app showcases how AI can enhance everyday activities, explore the natural world, and drive engagement and learning. We're thrilled to make this tool available to Android users and look forward to continued growth and releases of our portfolio." About APPSWARM AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology solutions. AppSwarm partners with and assists other firms in technology development and business management. For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/ Forward-Looking Statements: "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

918-706-5497

info@app-swarm.com

News Source: AppSwarm Inc.





29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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