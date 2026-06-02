EQS-News: AppSwarm Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

AppSwarm Releases SmartShop: The Ultimate AI-Powered, Real-Time Grocery App to Compare Prices Near You



02.06.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TULSA, OK - June 2, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a publicly traded technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile applications, today announced the release of its latest innovative app, SmartShop ( https://apps.apple.com/us/app/smartshop-grocery/id6766895194 ). SmartShop empowers users to create shopping lists and see at a glance where their entire list is the cheapest, eliminating guesswork and overpaying for groceries. With location-based results, detailed price breakdowns, and smart insights, the app makes smarter shopping effortless and intuitive. Key Features of SmartShop include: •Smart Price Comparison: Compare your full shopping list across multiple nearby stores in real time. •Location-Based Results: Discover the best deals at stores around you. •Price Breakdown: View savings per item and total potential savings. •Easy Shopping Lists: Quickly create, edit, and manage your lists. •Map View: See stores on a map and navigate to the best option. •Smart Insights: Actionable suggestions like "Save $5 at another store" or "This store is cheapest for most items." "SmartShop was built to solve a real everyday problem - rising grocery costs and the frustration of not knowing where to shop for the best deals," said Christopher Bailey, CEO at AppSwarm. "By putting real-time price comparisons right in users' pockets, we're helping families save time and money on every shopping trip." The app is now available for free download on the Apple App Store, with optional in-app purchases. Download SmartShop here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/smartshop-grocery/id6766895194 Additionally, AppSwarm is excited to recap its strong momentum and successful app and tech releases delivered throughout 2025 and 2026. 2025 Highlights AskOptima ( askoptima.com ) is AppSwarm's AI-powered search engine platform.

Launched May 2025

AskOptima functions as an intelligent, conversational search tool that goes beyond traditional keyword-based search engines by using advances in natural language processing (NLP) and contextual understanding.





) is AppSwarm's AI-powered search engine platform. Launched May 2025 AskOptima functions as an intelligent, conversational search tool that goes beyond traditional keyword-based search engines by using advances in natural language processing (NLP) and contextual understanding. Zombie Survival: Rise of the Undead Shooter - ( https://apps.apple.com/app/rise-of-zombie-survival-game/id6502905163 ) - Launched July 2025

A free-to-play action-packed zombie shooter game available on the Apple App Store, delivering thrilling first-person shooter gameplay with in-app purchases.





- ( ) - Launched July 2025 A free-to-play action-packed zombie shooter game available on the Apple App Store, delivering thrilling first-person shooter gameplay with in-app purchases. BARAI (AI Cocktail Maker) - ( https://apps.apple.com/app/ai-cocktail-maker-barai/id6740210110 apps.apple.com - Launched August 2025

An AI-powered app that redefines mixology by generating creative cocktail, smoothie, mocktail, and beverage recipes based on ingredients users have on hand. Initially released on the Apple App Store, with the Android version ( https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.barai ) was launched in May 2026.





- ( - Launched August 2025 An AI-powered app that redefines mixology by generating creative cocktail, smoothie, mocktail, and beverage recipes based on ingredients users have on hand. Initially released on the Apple App Store, with the Android version ( ) was launched in May 2026. Travel Safe | Guide - ( https://apps.apple.com/app/travel-safe-guide/id6749623105 apps.apple.com ) - Launched September 2025.

A comprehensive travel safety and planning app offering destination insights, real-time safety tools, and practical alerts for travelers. Available on the Apple App Store.





- ( ) - Launched September 2025. A comprehensive travel safety and planning app offering destination insights, real-time safety tools, and practical alerts for travelers. Available on the Apple App Store. Health Note | CALMI - ( https://apps.apple.com/app/health-note-calmi/id6740815219 apps.apple.com ) - Launched May 2025.

An AI-powered wellness and health note application designed to support stress reduction, better sleep, and cardiovascular health. 2026 Highlights AniPet (AI-Powered Animal Identification) - ( https://apps.apple.com/app/anipet/id6752426639 ) - Launched on iOS in January 2026, with AniPet Nature version released on Google Play ( https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.anipet.app ) in April 2026. AniPet is an innovative AI app that instantly identifies animals, pets, birds, and wildlife from user photos, turning nature encounters into educational and engaging experiences. This marked a key step in our cross-platform strategy. About APPSWARM AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology solutions. AppSwarm partners with and assists other firms in technology development and business management. For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/ Forward-Looking Statements: "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

918-706-5497

info@app-swarm.com

News Source: AppSwarm Inc.





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