Fermi Inc.: Fermi Announces First Siemens Turbines Arrive at Port of Houston

Arrival marks an important milestone in the development of Fermi's Project Matador

SGT6-5000F natural gas turbines will anchor what is expected to be the nation's largest combined-cycle natural gas project

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI)(LSE:FRMI), operating as Fermi America ("Fermi" or the "Company"), today announced the arrival of three Siemens Energy SGT6-5000F natural gas turbines at the Port of Houston. Together, the three turbines are rated at up to 780 megawatts in simple-cycle mode. They are bound for Fermi's Project Matador, an advanced energy and AI campus near Amarillo, Texas. This marks one of the project's largest single power-equipment moves, and it keeps Fermi well ahead of competitors in bringing gigawatt-scale power online.

The delivery is the latest in a fast run of milestones. Over the past couple of weeks, Fermi selected TSK, Spain's largest power-focused EPC firm, for early works on its phase-two turbines and brought in Primoris Services Corporation to build the balance of plant for six SGT-800 turbines in phase one. This rapid pace reflects the focus of Fermi's leadership team, as it discussed the Company's strategic plan to extend its speed-to-power advantage.

"This is FermiSpeed," said Jacobo Ortiz, Co-President of Fermi America. "We communicated a clear plan, and our teams are executing at pace. In the past month we lined up two world-class partners in TSK and Primoris. Now, three of the world's most capable natural gas turbines are on American soil and headed to the Texas Panhandle. They will form the backbone of the second phase of the power buildout, as we move iron at a pace hyperscalers need and grow our advantage in a highly competitive market."

Moving iron at FermiSpeed

FermiSpeed is Fermi's shorthand that describes how the Company is closing the gap between a plan and real, working hardware. Fermi buys long-lead equipment early and runs work in parallel. That way, critical iron is on site when crews need it. Today, two phases are moving at once. As mentioned above, Phase one is the six SGT-800 turbines, now heading into balance-of-plant work with Primoris. Phase two is the three SGT6-5000F turbines.

From Houston, the turbines will travel to the Project Matador campus near Amarillo. Site work there is already underway to receive them. More turbines are expected to follow as the Company scales toward its planned private grid.

"Getting the first turbine to Houston is a big logistics win," said Chad Ingersoll, Vice President of Construction at Fermi America. "It keeps our schedule in lockstep with the early works TSK is driving. Crews in the Panhandle are already prepping the site. Every week we gain between plan and hardware is a week closer to first power."

Why the SGT6-5000F

Each SGT6-5000F is rated at up to 260 megawatts in simple-cycle mode and can ramp at up to 40 megawatts per minute, reaching full speed in as little as five minutes. They are also among the most widely used heavy-duty natural gas turbines in the 60-hertz market, with a global fleet reliability near 99%. The turbines mix of high output, rapid startup, strong load-following capability, and low-emissions combustion is well suited to anchor the flexible, high-availability power supply that AI and advanced computing demand.

Project Matador

Fermi America is developing one of the world's largest advanced energy and AI campus sites, with 7,570 acres secured or under long-term lease in the Texas Panhandle and more than $1.4 billion invested in site buildout to date. Project Matador is engineered to solve the single biggest constraint in AI infrastructure - access to large-scale, reliable power on a timeline that meets customer demand. Subject to entering into binding tenant agreements, the project is expected to ramp to approximately 1.5 gigawatts through 2027, with capital deployment matched to commercial progress.

About Fermi America

Fermi America (Nasdaq:FRMI)(LSE:FRMI) develops next-generation private electric grids that deliver highly redundant power at gigawatt scale to support next-generation intelligence and AI compute. Fermi America combines cutting-edge technology with a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders with a combined 25 GW of experience, to create the world's largest, 11 GW next-gen private grid, helping ensure America's energy and AI dominance. The behind-the-meter Project Matador campus is expected to integrate the nation's biggest combined-cycle natural gas project, one of the largest clean, new nuclear power complexes in America, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage, to support hyperscale AI and advanced computing. For additional information visit www.fermiamerica.com.

Contacts

Investors

Barry Sievert | IR@fermiamerica.com

Media

Fermi Inc. Communications | press@fermiamerica.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under the federal securities laws. These include statements about the delivery, transport, and installation of gas turbines. They also cover the expected timing, phasing, capacity, and configuration of Project Matador. They cover progress on the Company's 90-day plan and partnerships, and the Company's ability to bring power online. Such statements rest on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of today. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

SOURCE: Fermi Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/fermi-announces-first-siemens-turbines-arrive-at-port-of-houston-1194261