Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") announces that drilling activities at its 100%-owned Candelaria Silver Project in Nevada will resume following the brief interruption of the previously announced program disclosed on May 27, 2026. The May 2026 drilling program, which was designed as a major 20,000-25,000-metre reverse-circulation ("RC") and potential diamond ("DDH") campaign, was halted shortly after commencement. No drill holes were completed, and the single hole initiated was abandoned due to operational issues.

Major Drilling, a globally recognized drilling services provider with extensive experience in large-scale North American exploration programs, has been contracted to resume the drilling campaign. Mobilization is underway, with drilling scheduled to begin immediately upon completion of site setup, which is expected to occur approximately a day after mobilization.

The renewed program will maintain the technical objectives outlined in the May 27, 2026 release, including:

Resource expansion drilling targeting areas adjacent to existing Measured, Indicated, and Inferred resources at Candelaria.

targeting areas adjacent to existing Measured, Indicated, and Inferred resources at Candelaria. Exploration of new targets , including silver-oxide, mixed oxide-sulphide zones, and deeper porphyry-style copper-silver-gold targets identified through prior geophysical surveys.

, including silver-oxide, mixed oxide-sulphide zones, and deeper porphyry-style copper-silver-gold targets identified through prior geophysical surveys. Condemnation drilling to support infrastructure planning for future development scenarios.

The Company anticipates that the operational reliability and technical capabilities provided by Major Drilling will allow for steady progress throughout the summer and fall drilling season.

Greg Crowe, President and CEO, commented: "While the termination of the earlier contract was disappointing, our priority is always to ensure safe, efficient, and technically sound execution. Major Drilling brings the scale, experience, and reliability required for a program of this magnitude. With their involvement, we are confident in our ability to advance drilling at Candelaria and continue demonstrating the district-scale potential of this historic silver project."

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release, not related to the mineral resource, has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Cann, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds 100% interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company owns 636 lode claims and five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also owns a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt," immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on the Candelaria Project, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306030

Source: Silver One Resources Inc.