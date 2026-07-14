Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an exclusive interview with Gregory Crowe, President and CEO of Silver One Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SVE, OTCQX: SLVRF). In a sector filled with exploration stories and distant timelines, Silver One is taking a different path-focusing on past-producing assets that already have a proven track record. Discover how the company's flagship Candelaria project in Nevada, with over 68 million ounces of historical silver production and active permits, offers a unique near-term pathway to production. Learn about the 70+ million ounce silver equivalent resource, the potential to reprocess existing heap leach pads at today's silver prices, and the strategic advantage of a project that regulators are actively encouraging to restart. Whether you're an investor, industry professional, or interested in the silver market, this conversation delivers a realistic look at what it takes to bring a dormant mine back to life.