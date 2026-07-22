VALLOUREC WINS A CONTRACT WITH ALLSEAS FOR ATAPU 2 OFFSHORE PROJECT IN BRAZIL

Meudon (France), on July 22, 2026 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces that it has been awarded a contract by Allseas for the supply of carbon steel seamless line pipes and thermal insulation coating for the Atapu 2 project developed by the Unitized ATAPU consortium operated by Petrobras.

This contract includes the supply of 143 km of rigid risers and flowlines, representing approximately 19,000 tons of bare line pipe.

The Unitized ATAPU consortium operated by Petrobras intends to develop a portion of the offshore Atapu Field, located in the Santos Basin, approximately 230km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, at water depths ranging from 2,000m to 2,350m. The production system of the Atapu 2 field will be composed of 18 wells directly connected to the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) through rigid risers.

The seamless line pipes will be produced in Vallourec's Jeceaba mill, while the associated thermal insulation coating will be carried out in Serra, building on the expertise and capabilities recently acquired by Vallourec to reinforce its premium coating offer and bring more value to customers.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are proud to support Allseas and the Unitized ATAPU consortium operated by Petrobras on the complex Atapu 2 project. This contract is a perfect illustration of our strategy to provide integrated, high-value solutions for the most challenging environments. By combining our premium pipe manufacturing in Jeceaba with our thermal insulation coating capabilities following the acquisition of Thermotite do Brasil, we are able to offer a full-scope, streamlined and efficient supply chain, built on a strong local manufacturing footprint. "

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44 (0)75 91 83 74 05

daniel.thomson@vallourec.com



Individual shareholders:

Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com



Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr



Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

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