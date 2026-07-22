

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGY.PK, GEAGF.PK, G1AG.DE) reported a rise in preliminary sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.



For the second quarter, the Group anticipates earnings per share of EUR 0.70 to EUR 0.80, compared with EUR 0.66 per share in the same period last year.



EBITDA before restructuring expenses was EUR 250 million, higher than EUR 217 million a year ago. Sales stood at EUR 1.44 billion, up from EUR 1.31 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group now expects EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses of 17% to 17.4%, higher than the earlier guidance of 16.6% to 17.2%.



The company will release its first-half earnings report on August 10.



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