

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Randstad N.V. (RANJY, RAND.AS), a staffing and recruitment company, Wednesday said that its second-quarter net income rose from last year, helped by higher revenue. The company also issued guidance for the third quarter.



On the Amsterdam Exchange, RAND.AS is up 7.3 percent on Wednesday's trading at 34.02 euros.



The company posted second-quarter net income of 84 million euros or 0.47 euros per share, higher than 47 million euros or 0.26 euros per share in the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, net income rose 30 percent to 109 million euros from 84 million euros recorded in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2025.



During the three months, revenue climbed 1.9 percent to 5.89 billion euros from 5.79 billion euros in the year-ago quarter. EBITA margin for the quarter was 3.1 percent, higher than last year's 3.0 percent.



According to Randstad N.V, EBITA for the period came in at 182 million euros, up 8 percent from last year's 171 million euros.



Looking ahead, in the third quarter, the company expects gross margin to be modestly lower sequentially. Operating expenses are projected to be slightly lower sequentially.



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