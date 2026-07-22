RIBER: FIRST-HALF 2026 BUSINESS ACTIVITY Business growth, resilient order book and continued rollout of ROSIE

FIRST-HALF 2026 BUSINESS ACTIVITY

Business growth, resilient order book and continued rollout of ROSIE

Bezons, July 22, 2026 - 8:00 am - RIBER, the global leader in molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment for the semiconductor industry, reported 19% revenue growth for the first half of 2026, supported by strong momentum in services and accessories. Against a commercial backdrop marked by tighter export licensing conditions for Asia, the Company is continuing to roll out its ROSIE strategic roadmap, aimed at opening up new growth opportunities in integrated photonics markets.

Business activity

€m - at June 30 2026 2025 Change Systems 7.7 7.8 -1% Services and accessories 5.1 3.0 +71% Total first-half revenue 12.8 10.7 +19%

At June 30, 2026, first-half revenue amounted to €12.8 million, up 19% compared with the first half of 2025. The Company reiterates that its business remains structurally seasonal, with deliveries traditionally weighted toward the second half of the year.

Systems sales amounted to €7.7 million, corresponding to the delivery of three machines, as in the first half of 2025.

Services and accessories revenue amounted to €5.1 million, up 71%, benefiting from a favorable basis of comparison.

In parallel, RIBER is continuing to roll out ROSIE (RIBER Oxide Silicon Epitaxy), its platform dedicated to the growth of functional oxides on 300 mm silicon wafers and compliant with SEMI industry standards. The second unit is scheduled to be shipped in July to a leading quantum computing player in the United States.

This platform is designed for the development of a new generation of electro-optic photonic components for telecommunications and data center infrastructures, with applications in certain quantum architectures.

First-half 2026 revenue was generated in Europe (17% versus 15% in the first half of 2025), Asia (48% versus 70%), North America (10% versus 13%) and other countries, including Australia (24% versus 2%). This evolution reflects the diversification of the markets served.

Order book trends

€m - at June 30 2026 2025 Change Systems 16.5 22.5 -27% Services and accessories 10.3 5.2 +98% Total order book 26.8 27.7 -3%

At June 30, 2026, the total order book stood at €26.8 million, representing a limited decline compared with June 30, 2025.

This trend mainly reflects the refusal of several export licenses by the French authorities, representing more than €8 million in orders that could not be booked over the period. It also reflects longer decision-making and investment cycles among certain customers, whose high-volume projects remain dependent on visibility regarding demand from major cloud and artificial intelligence players.

Against this backdrop, the systems order book came to €16.5 million at June 30, 2026. It includes four systems, comprising three production systems and one ROSIE platform. It does not include the order announced on July 9, 2026 for a production system in Europe, scheduled for delivery in 2027.

The services and accessories order book amounted to €10.3 million, up 98% year-on-year. This performance reflects strong momentum in spare parts sales for recently installed production equipment. It also benefited from several upgrade orders placed by long-standing customers in North America.

Outlook

The fundamentals of RIBER's addressable markets remain favorable, supported by accelerating investment in artificial intelligence, data centers and quantum technologies. However, tighter export licensing procedures for Asia could weigh on the conversion of certain commercial opportunities.

RIBER is also continuing the rollout of ROSIE. The first BTO/STO1 samples under the partnership with NQCP2 will be made available during the fourth quarter of 2026 to support the initial evaluation phases. Several laboratories and industrial partners have expressed strong interest by requesting samples.

RIBER is also preparing the next stage of its roadmap with the completion, by year-end, of a dual-chamber ROSIE cluster production machine. This new configuration will enhance the platform's appeal among industrial players, support its progression toward maturity and prepare for its commercial development.

Based on the visibility provided by its order book and the outlook for its markets, RIBER is continuing to execute its strategy with confidence. The Company will provide its full-year guidance upon the release of its half-year results.

"The structural trends underpinning our markets remain particularly favorable. Despite a more demanding environment for export licenses, RIBER is continuing to execute its strategy with discipline. The next milestones in the ROSIE roadmap, with the availability of the first BTO/STO samples followed by the rollout of our cluster production platform, will create the conditions required to accelerate adoption of this technology and sustainably strengthen our positioning in the future markets for silicon-based integrated photonics. I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued trust, as their number has quadrupled over the past year," concludes Annie Geoffroy, Chairwoman and CEO of RIBER.

Agenda

First-half 2026 results will be published on September 24, 2026, before the market opens.

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment. The Company designs and manufactures solutions for the semiconductor industry and supports its customers - industrial players and research laboratories - with a comprehensive range of services and scientific and technical support (hardware and software), aimed at optimizing equipment performance and yield.

RIBER's technologies are at the core of the development of advanced semiconductor devices, particularly for applications related to artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, telecommunications and photonics. With the launch of ROSIE (RIBER Oxide on Silicon Epitaxy), a platform dedicated to silicon-based integrated photonics compatible with 300 mm production lines, RIBER is opening up new opportunities in high-growth markets.

Positioned in strategic technology segments, RIBER also contributes to advances in research and quantum technologies.

RIBER is recognized as an 'Innovative Company' by Bpifrance" and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER

Annie Geoffroy | tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Cyril Combe - Investors relations | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 37 94 | ccombe@actus.fr

Serena Boni - Press relations | tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 | sboni@actus.fr

1 Barium Titanate Oxide (BTO) et Strontium Titanate Oxide (STO)

2 Novo Nordisk Foundation Quantum Computing Programme