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WKN: 938526 | ISIN: FR0000075954 | Ticker-Symbol: RI7
Tradegate
19.06.26 | 09:24
13,120 Euro
+1,71 % +0,220
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIBER SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIBER SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,88012,98009:39
12,88012,98009:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BOOSTHEAT
BOOSTHEAT SAS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOOSTHEAT SAS0,4960,00 %
BOXLIGHT CORPORATION0,616+3,10 %
DOLPHIN DRILLING AS0,215-3,15 %
NORSK TITANIUM AS0,093+8,01 %
ORGANOCLICK AB0,010+41,18 %
RIBER SA13,120+1,71 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.