Das Instrument 5DP NO0013711739 DOLPHIN DRILL.A.S. NK 2,5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.06.2026The instrument 5DP NO0013711739 DOLPHIN DRILL.A.S. NK 2,5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.06.2026Das Instrument RI7 FR0000075954 RIBER S.A. INH. EO -,16 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.06.2026The instrument RI7 FR0000075954 RIBER S.A. INH. EO -,16 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 22.06.2026Das Instrument 84F NO0010969108 NORSK TITANIUM NK-,08 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.06.2026The instrument 84F NO0010969108 NORSK TITANIUM NK-,08 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.06.2026Das Instrument 0CF SE0006510335 ORGANOCLICK AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.06.2026The instrument 0CF SE0006510335 ORGANOCLICK AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 22.06.2026Das Instrument 1OQ1 US8629452017 STRIVE INC. PRF.A O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.06.2026The instrument 1OQ1 US8629452017 STRIVE INC. PRF.A O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 22.06.2026Das Instrument 3QK1 FR00140153G5 BOOSTHEAT SAS PC EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.06.2026The instrument 3QK1 FR00140153G5 BOOSTHEAT SAS PC EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 22.06.2026Das Instrument ELXA US0101982082 ELECTROLUX B ADR/2 SK 5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.06.2026The instrument ELXA US0101982082 ELECTROLUX B ADR/2 SK 5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 22.06.2026Das Instrument 2IU1 US1031974066 BOXLIGHT A NEW DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.06.2026The instrument 2IU1 US1031974066 BOXLIGHT A NEW DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 22.06.2026