At the request of OrganoClick AB, the last trading day in OrganoClick AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2026-07-24 to 2026-07-27.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|ORGC BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029301XXX
|Order Book:
|521584
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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