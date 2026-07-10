OrganoClick AB: OrganoClick AB announces outcome of the rights issue

The subscription period for OrganoClick AB's ("OrganoClick AB" or "the Company") rights issue of shares to existing shareholders totalling approximately SEK 39.6 million, before issue costs ("Rights Issue"), which was resolved by the Board of Directors on 2 June 2026 and approved by the extraordinary general meeting on 22 June 2026, ended on 9 July 2026. A total of 58,876,105 shares, corresponding to approximately 67 per cent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for with subscription rights. Additionally, 14,339,991 shares, corresponding to approximately 16 per cent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for without subscription rights. The Rights Issue was thus subscribed to 83 per cent, and through the Rights Issue the Company will raise approximately SEK 33 million before issue costs.

Outcome of the Rights Issue

The subscription period for the Rights Issue ended on 9 July 2026. In the Rights Issue, 58,876,105 shares, corresponding to approximately SEK 26.5 million and approximately 67 per cent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for with subscription rights. Additionally, subscription applications have been received for 14,339,991 shares, corresponding to approximately SEK 6.5 million and approximately 16 per cent, without subscription rights. In total, the Rights Issue was thus subscribed to, with and without subscription rights, to approximately 83 per cent. OrganoClick AB will receive approximately SEK 33 million before deduction of issue costs.

Increase in the number of shares and share capital through the Rights Issue

As a result of the Rights Issue, the number of shares in the Company will increase by 73,216,096 shares, from 110,003,016 shares to 183,219,112 shares, and the share capital will increase by SEK 732,160.983103 from SEK 1,100,030.194711 to SEK 1,832,191.177814, corresponding to a dilution effect of approximately 40 per cent of the share capital and the number of votes.

Notification of allotment in the Rights Issue

Notification of the allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights is expected to be sent to those allocated shares via a contract note on 10 July 2026. Shareholders with nominee-registered holdings will receive notification of the allotment in accordance with the procedures of their respective nominee.

Trading in BTAs

Trading in paid subscribed shares ("BTA") will take place on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market until the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The last day of trading in BTA is expected to be 24 July 2026.

Advisors

Advokatfirman Delphi is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue. Eminova Fondkommission has been engaged as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

Important information

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, subscription rights or other securities in OrganoClick. The information in this announcement is for information purposes only and does not claim to be complete or exhaustive. No person should rely for any purpose on the information contained in this press release or its accuracy, reasonableness or completeness.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (together with the related delegated and implementing regulations, the "Prospectus Regulation").

This press release or the information contained in this press release may not, in whole or in part, be announced, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland or the United States or any other jurisdiction where such action is wholly or partly subject to legal restrictions or where such action would require additional prospectuses, registrations or other measures in addition to what is required under Swedish law. Nor may the information in this press release be forwarded, reproduced or published in a manner that contravenes such restrictions or would entail such requirements. Actions in violation of this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation.

No subscription rights, BTAs or new shares have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and no subscription rights, paid subscribed shares (BTAs) or new shares may be offered, subscribed, exercised, pledged, granted, sold, resold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. In addition, the securities referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under applicable securities laws in Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea or Switzerland and, subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered or sold to or within, or for the account or benefit of, any person resident or domiciled in these countries or any other jurisdiction in which the announcement, distribution or publication would be unlawful or would require registration or any other measures. The Company has not made any offer to acquire the securities referred to in this press release to the public in any country other than Sweden.

In any EEA Member State other than Sweden (each such EEA Member State a "Relevant State"), this press release and the information contained herein is only addressed to and directed at qualified investors as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. The securities referred to in this press release are not being offered to the public in any Relevant State and are only available to qualified investors except pursuant to an exemption in the Prospectus Regulation. Persons in a Relevant State who are not qualified investors should not take any action based on this press release nor rely on it.

In the United Kingdom, this press release, and any other material relating to the securities referred to herein, is only being distributed and directed to, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" (within the meaning of the United Kingdom version of the EU Prospectus Regulation (2017/1129/EU) incorporated into United Kingdom law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order"); (ii) are persons falling within Article 49.2(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Order; (iii) are outside the United Kingdom; or (iv) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This press release is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and that, by their nature, may have an impact on OrganoClick's results and financial position. Such forward-looking statements reflect OrganoClick's current expectations and are based on the information currently available. OrganoClick cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

Contacts

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For more information, please contact:

Mårten Hellberg, CEO

08-684 001 10, marten.hellberg@organoclick.com

About Us

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About OrganoClick

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.