OrganoClick AB: Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in OrganoClick AB (publ) on 22 June 2026

The following resolutions, among others, were passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in OrganoClick AB (publ) (the "Company") held today, 22 June 2026.

Resolution on approval of issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders

The Meeting resolved to approve the Board of directors' resolution of 2 June 2026 on issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). The Rights Issue comprises a maximum of 88,002,412 shares in the Company, which entails an increase of the share capital of a maximum of SEK 880,024.147769. The right to subscribe for shares shall, with preferential rights, be granted to those who are registered as shareholders in the Company on the record date 23 June 2026. For each existing share, four (4) subscription rights are received. Five (5) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) share in the Company. Subscription of shares can also be made without subscription rights. Subscription of shares shall be made during the period commencing on 25 June 2026 up to and including 9 July 2026. The subscription price per share in the Rights issue is SEK 0.45.

Information about the 2026 Extraordinary General Meeting

Further information about OrganoClick AB's Extraordinary General Meeting on 22 June 2026 is available on the Company's website, www.organoclick.com.

Stockholm, 22 June 2026

Contacts

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For more information, please contact:

Mårten Hellberg, CEO

08-684 001 10, marten.hellberg@organoclick.com

About Us

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About OrganoClick

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.