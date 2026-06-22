Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SEAS meldet US-Behörden-Compliance und plant neues Kobalt-Projekt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYER | ISIN: SE0006510335 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CF
Frankfurt
22.06.26 | 08:08
0,010 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORGANOCLICK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORGANOCLICK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0060,07317:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.06.2026 17:00 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OrganoClick AB: Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in OrganoClick AB (publ) on 22 June 2026

The following resolutions, among others, were passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in OrganoClick AB (publ) (the "Company") held today, 22 June 2026.

Resolution on approval of issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders
The Meeting resolved to approve the Board of directors' resolution of 2 June 2026 on issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). The Rights Issue comprises a maximum of 88,002,412 shares in the Company, which entails an increase of the share capital of a maximum of SEK 880,024.147769. The right to subscribe for shares shall, with preferential rights, be granted to those who are registered as shareholders in the Company on the record date 23 June 2026. For each existing share, four (4) subscription rights are received. Five (5) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) share in the Company. Subscription of shares can also be made without subscription rights. Subscription of shares shall be made during the period commencing on 25 June 2026 up to and including 9 July 2026. The subscription price per share in the Rights issue is SEK 0.45.

Information about the 2026 Extraordinary General Meeting
Further information about OrganoClick AB's Extraordinary General Meeting on 22 June 2026 is available on the Company's website, www.organoclick.com.

Stockholm, 22 June 2026

Contacts
.........................................................................................
For more information, please contact:
Mårten Hellberg, CEO
08-684 001 10, marten.hellberg@organoclick.com

About Us
.........................................................................................
About OrganoClick
OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.