Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ORGC TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029301XXX Order book ID: 521583 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ORGC BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029301XXX Order book ID: 521584 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from June 25, 2026, the subscription rights in OrganoClick AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 06, 2026.With effect from June 25, 2026, the paid subscription shares in OrganoClick AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 24, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB