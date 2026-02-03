The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 03.02.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 03.02.2026Aktien1 AU0000292112 Foresta Group Holding Ltd.2 AU0000154148 Hartshead Resources NL3 US78397Q1094 SES AI Corporation4 US7562553039 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC ADR5 CA59100N1042 Meta Critical Minerals Inc.6 FR00140153G5 Boostheat SAS7 VGG2161P1650 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 US459200LR02 International Business Machines Corp.2 US459200LS84 International Business Machines Corp.3 US00206RNG38 AT & T Inc.4 US00206RNJ76 AT & T Inc.5 US459058LY71 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development6 XS3289845631 International Business Machines Corp.7 XS3289742408 International Business Machines Corp.8 XS3289741772 International Business Machines Corp.9 US459200LV14 International Business Machines Corp.10 XS2641755348 Morgan Stanley Finance LLC11 USP79171AH01 Provincia de Córdoba12 US00206RNH11 AT & T Inc.13 US00206RNK40 AT & T Inc.14 AU3CB0330843 Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V.15 US00206RNF54 AT & T Inc.16 PTBCPNOM0043 Banco Comercial Português S.A.17 US14040HDP73 Capital One Financial Corp.18 US14040HDQ56 Capital One Financial Corp.19 US459200LT67 International Business Machines Corp.20 US459200LQ29 International Business Machines Corp.21 XS3289742234 International Business Machines Corp.22 XS3286679835 Nordea Bank Abp23 XS3285765031 Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG24 XS3241239543 Österreich, Republik25 CH1498422992 Zürcher Kantonalbank26 CH1498422984 Zürcher Kantonalbank27 LU3215536486 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI EMU UCITS ETF CAP28 LU3086273813 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Emerging UCITS ETF CAP29 LU3257630437 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Emerging UCITS ETF EUR CAP30 LU3086264317 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Emerging ex China UCITS ETF CAP31 LU3257630510 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Emerging ex China UCITS ETF EUR CAP32 LU3086271106 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI World II UCITS ETF CAP33 LU3173209654 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI World II UCITS ETF EUR CAP34 LU3086271288 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI World II UCITS ETF DIS