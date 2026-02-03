The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 03.02.2026
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 03.02.2026
Aktien
1 AU0000292112 Foresta Group Holding Ltd.
2 AU0000154148 Hartshead Resources NL
3 US78397Q1094 SES AI Corporation
4 US7562553039 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC ADR
5 CA59100N1042 Meta Critical Minerals Inc.
6 FR00140153G5 Boostheat SAS
7 VGG2161P1650 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 US459200LR02 International Business Machines Corp.
2 US459200LS84 International Business Machines Corp.
3 US00206RNG38 AT & T Inc.
4 US00206RNJ76 AT & T Inc.
5 US459058LY71 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
6 XS3289845631 International Business Machines Corp.
7 XS3289742408 International Business Machines Corp.
8 XS3289741772 International Business Machines Corp.
9 US459200LV14 International Business Machines Corp.
10 XS2641755348 Morgan Stanley Finance LLC
11 USP79171AH01 Provincia de Córdoba
12 US00206RNH11 AT & T Inc.
13 US00206RNK40 AT & T Inc.
14 AU3CB0330843 Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V.
15 US00206RNF54 AT & T Inc.
16 PTBCPNOM0043 Banco Comercial Português S.A.
17 US14040HDP73 Capital One Financial Corp.
18 US14040HDQ56 Capital One Financial Corp.
19 US459200LT67 International Business Machines Corp.
20 US459200LQ29 International Business Machines Corp.
21 XS3289742234 International Business Machines Corp.
22 XS3286679835 Nordea Bank Abp
23 XS3285765031 Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG
24 XS3241239543 Österreich, Republik
25 CH1498422992 Zürcher Kantonalbank
26 CH1498422984 Zürcher Kantonalbank
27 LU3215536486 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI EMU UCITS ETF CAP
28 LU3086273813 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Emerging UCITS ETF CAP
29 LU3257630437 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Emerging UCITS ETF EUR CAP
30 LU3086264317 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Emerging ex China UCITS ETF CAP
31 LU3257630510 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Emerging ex China UCITS ETF EUR CAP
32 LU3086271106 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI World II UCITS ETF CAP
33 LU3173209654 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI World II UCITS ETF EUR CAP
34 LU3086271288 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI World II UCITS ETF DIS
