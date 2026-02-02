Das Instrument 78D SE0007413455 ALZINOVA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.02.2026The instrument 78D SE0007413455 ALZINOVA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2026Das Instrument P4C US7376301039 POTLATCHDELTIC CORP. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.02.2026The instrument P4C US7376301039 POTLATCHDELTIC CORP. DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2026Das Instrument WO6 FR0011981968 WORLDLINE S.A. EO -,02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2026The instrument WO6 FR0011981968 WORLDLINE S.A. EO -,02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.02.2026Das Instrument 5YU AU000000AQI2 ALICANTO MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.02.2026The instrument 5YU AU000000AQI2 ALICANTO MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2026Das Instrument W9K NO0010923121 CAPSOL TECHN. NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2026The instrument W9K NO0010923121 CAPSOL TECHN. NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.02.2026Das Instrument 6O7 GB00BMWRZ071 DOWLAIS GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.02.2026The instrument 6O7 GB00BMWRZ071 DOWLAIS GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2026Das Instrument VJ3 CA8974711084 TROY MINERALS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.02.2026The instrument VJ3 CA8974711084 TROY MINERALS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2026Das Instrument ICL SE0025940513 CELL IMPACT AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.02.2026The instrument ICL SE0025940513 CELL IMPACT AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2026Das Instrument 3QK FR001400OS22 BOOSTHEAT SAS EO -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.02.2026The instrument 3QK FR001400OS22 BOOSTHEAT SAS EO -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2026Das Instrument JA4 US47074L1052 JAMF HOLDING CORP.DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2026The instrument JA4 US47074L1052 JAMF HOLDING CORP.DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.02.2026Das Instrument 8N4 US33621E1091 FIRST SAVINGS FINL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.02.2026The instrument 8N4 US33621E1091 FIRST SAVINGS FINL DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2026