Cell Impact AB: Cell Impact in replacement agreement, receives 6 MSEK

In 2024, Cell Impact entered into an agreement concerning flow plates, forming tools and fixtures with a European manufacturer, with a total contract value of SEK 18 million. Due to delays in the project, no products have been delivered to date. The parties have now agreed to replace the previous agreement with a new one, under which the customer will pay Cell Impact SEK 6 million for activities already carried out.

Under the original agreement, payment was to be made on an ongoing basis as compensation for delivered flow plates, but as project deliveries have been delayed, no such payments have been made. The new replacement agreement means that the customer, through two payments during the first half of 2026, will pay Cell Impact for work already performed, resulting in a SEK 6 million strengthening of the company's cash position for tools, fixtures and other work undertaken. After receiving SEK 1.3 million during the course of the work, this leaves undelivered products amounting to SEK 10.7 million under the original agreement, which the customer does not expect to be delivered under the current circumstances.

"The agreement is a sign of a good working relationship between us and the customer. Despite the project being affected by delays on the demand side, we are now strengthening our cash position. Moreover, there remains a joint ambition to resume product deliveries to an extent corresponding to the original agreement," says Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

Today's agreement will provide Cell Impact with an additional SEK 6 million in cash during the first half of 2026.

