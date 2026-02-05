Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CI TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027597949 Order book ID: 476924 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CI BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027597956 Order book ID: 476925 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from February 06, 2026, the subscription rights in Cell Impact AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 17, 2026.With effect from February 06, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Cell Impact AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including March 16, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB