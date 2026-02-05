Cell Impact AB: Cell Impact publishes information document regarding the rights issue

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISCLOSURE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE IN CONFLICT WITH APPLICABLE REGULATIONS OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE SECURITIES IN CELL IMPACT AB (PUBL). SEE ALSO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

Cell Impact AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Cell Impact") today publishes an information document in connection with the new share issue with preferential rights for the Company's shareholders, as resolved by the Board of Directors on 22 December 2025 and approved by the extraordinary general meeting on 30 January 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). The information document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website.

Information document

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has prepared an information document in accordance with Article 1.4 (db) and Annex IX of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC.

Cell Impact announces today that the information document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) and is available on the Company's website www.cellimpact.com.

Summary of the Rights Issue

Shareholders in Cell Impact received one (1) subscription right for each one (1) share held on the record date of 4 February 2026, and one (1) subscription right entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share.

The subscription price is SEK 0.13 per share.

Trading in subscription rights is expected to take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market ("First North") during the period 6 - 17 February 2026.

The subscription period in the Rights Issue will run during the period 6 - 20 February 2026.

The Rights Issue is covered to approximately 60 percent by subscription and guarantee commitments. If fully subscribed, the Company will receive approximately SEK 38.3 million before deduction of issue costs.

Timetable for the Rights Issue (all dates refer to the year 2026)

6-20 February

Subscription period for the Rights Issue

6-17 February

Trading in subscription rights on First North

6 February - until the new shares are registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket)

Trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) (the final trading day for BTAs is preliminarily expected to be 16 March 2026)

Around 24 February

Announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue

Advisers

Stockholm Corporate Finance AB is acting as financial adviser and Wåhlin Advokater AB as legal adviser to Cell Impact in connection with the Rights Issue. Aqurat Fondkommission AB is serving as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

Important information

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Vallin

CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB

+46 730686620 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power. The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).