Alzinova AB: Alzinova announces final outcome of the rights issue

Alzinova AB (publ) ("Alzinova" or the "Company") hereby announces the final outcome of the rights issue of units, consisting of shares and warrants of series TO4, which the Board of Directors resolved on December 19, 2025, based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2025 (the "Rights Issue"). In total, 11,771,300 units, corresponding to approximately 56.4 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for with unit rights. In addition, 1,593,134 units, corresponding to approximately 7.6 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for without the support of unit rights. 3,327,333 units, corresponding to approximately 15.9 percent of the Rights Issue, were allotted to underwriters within the framework of the fulfilment of the underwriting commitments. The Rights Issue is therefore subscribed to approximately 80 percent. Through the Rights Issue, Alzinova will, after set-off of debt of approximately SEK 3.5 million, receive approximately SEK 36.5 million before issue costs.

"The rights issue provides Alzinova with approximately SEK 36.5 million after set-off of debt and before transaction costs, ensuring continued capacity to advance the development of ALZ-101 towards the planned Phase II study. We see this as a strong sign of confidence in our program and long-term strategy and we are sincerely grateful to our shareholders for their continued support.

Over the past year, we have strengthened our clinical and regulatory position with positive Phase 1b results and Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA. The study demonstrated a favorable safety profile and a strong, durable immune response, while biomarker data and cognitive assessments further reinforce our confidence in the potential of ALZ-101 as a differentiated treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

With this financing, we strengthen our operational flexibility ahead of the next development phase and in our ongoing partnership discussions. Our focus is now on executing the Phase II preparations with discipline and high quality." - Tord Labuda, CEO Alzinova

Outcome of the Rights Issue

The subscription period in the Rights Issue ended on February 20, 2026. In total, 13,364,434 units were subscribed, corresponding to approximately 64.1 percent of the Rights Issue with and without the support of unit rights. 11,771,300 units were subscribed for with unit rights, corresponding to approximately 56.4 percent of the Rights Issue, and 1,593,134 units were subscribed for without the support of unit rights, corresponding to approximately 7.6 percent of the Rights Issue. Furthermore, the underwriters have been allotted 3,327,333 units, corresponding to approximately 15.9 percent of the Rights Issue, within the framework of the fulfilment of the underwriting commitments. Each unit in the Rights Issue consists of three (3) shares and three (3) warrants of series TO4. In total, 50,075,301 new shares and 50,075,301 warrants of series TO4 were thus subscribed. Through the Rights Issue, the Company will initially receive approximately SEK 36.5 million after set-off of debt of approximately SEK 3.5 million and before issue costs which the Company estimates to be approximately SEK 3.7 million excluding underwriting costs. The underwriting costs, assuming all underwriters choose to receive cash compensation, are estimated to be approximately SEK 3.7 million. Upon full exercise of all warrants of series TO4, the Company may receive additional capital contributions of up to approximately SEK 60.1 million.

Allotment of units

Allotment of units has been made in accordance with the allotment principles set out in the prospectus published by the Company on February 3, 2026, in connection with the Rights Issue. Notification of allotment of units subscribed for without the support of unit rights will be made separately through a settlement note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notification of allotment in accordance with instructions from the respective nominee.

Shares and share capital

Through the Rights Issue, the share capital will increase by SEK 13,169,804.163, from SEK 27,437,103.644 to SEK 40,606,907.807. The number of shares in the Company will increase by 50,075,301, from 104,323,588 to 154,398,889, corresponding to a dilution effect of approximately 32.4 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company. In the event that all attached warrants of series TO4 are exercised in full for subscription of new shares in the Company, the number of shares in the Company will increase by a maximum of 50,075,301 from 154,398,889 to a maximum of 204,474,190, corresponding to a maximum dilution effect of 24.5 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company. The share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 13,169,804.163 from SEK 40,606,907.807 to SEK 53,776,711.970.

Paid subscribed units ("BTU")

Trading in BTU is expected to take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market until March 9, 2026. Conversion of BTU into shares and warrants of series TO4 is expected to take place after the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. Registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office is expected to take place during week 11, 2026.

Warrants of series TO4

Each warrant of series TO4 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company against cash payment corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period May 8, 2026, to May 22, 2026, however, not less than the quota value for the Company's share and not more than SEK 1.20 per share. Subscription of shares by virtue of the warrants shall be made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the warrants during the period May 25, 2026, up to and including June 8, 2026.

Compensation to underwriters

In connection with the Rights Issue, a number of external investors have entered underwriting commitments. For the underwriting commitments provided, an underwriting compensation of either 12 percent of the underwritten amount is paid in cash compensation if the underwriter choose cash compensation, or 15 percent of the underwritten amount in the form of units are paid if the underwriter choose compensation in the form of units. The Board of Directors considers it favorable for the Company to offer underwriters compensation in units as it has a positive effect on the Company's liquidity. The subscription price for units issued as underwriting compensation has been set at SEK 2.40 per unit, which corresponds to the subscription price in the Rights Issue. The underwriting compensation and subscription price have been determined through negotiations between the Company and the parties that have provided underwriting commitments, in consultation with financial advisors and through analysis of several market factors. The Board, therefore, assesses that the conditions have been determined in such a way that market fairness has been ensured and that they reflect prevailing market conditions. In total, a maximum of 1,917,857 units may be issued as underwriting compensation to the underwriters. Underwriters who wish to receive underwriting compensation in the form of units must notify Mangold Fondkommission AB no later than February 27, 2026. A resolution on and the outcome of a possible unit issue to the underwriters in the Rights Issue will be announced through a press release.

Advisors Mangold Fondkommission AB is acting as financial advisor to Alzinova in connection with the Rights Issue. Fredersen Advokatbyrå AB is legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Tord Labuda, CEO

E-mail: info@alzinova.com

About Alzinova AB

Alzinova AB is a Swedish biopharmaceutical company in clinical development specializing in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, where the starting point is to attack toxic amyloid-beta oligomers. The lead candidate ALZ-101 is a therapeutic vaccine against Alzheimer's disease. Alzinova's patented AßCC peptide technology makes it possible to develop disease-modifying treatments that target the toxic amyloid-beta oligomers that are central to the onset and development of the disease with great accuracy. From a global perspective, Alzheimer's disease is one of the most common and devastating neurological diseases, with around 40 million affected today. Based on the same technology, the Company is also developing the antibody ALZ-201, which is currently in preclinical development, and the goal is to further expand the pipeline. The Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB. For more information about Alzinova, please visit: www.alzinova.com.

