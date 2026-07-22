Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Twenty Mile Metals Inc. (TSXV: MILE) (the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 25,000,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.08 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

The Common Shares issued under the Offering will bear a hold period of four months and a day from the closing of the Offering, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSXV. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes.

About Twenty Mile Metals Inc.

Twenty Mile Metals Inc. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company advancing precious-metals and critical minerals projects in British Columbia.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with regard to the Company's operations and potential strategic opportunities. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Shares, nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Common Shares being offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person.

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Source: Twenty Mile Metals Inc.