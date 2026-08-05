Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Twenty Mile Metals Inc. (TSXV: MILE) (the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated July 22, 2026, it has elected not to proceed with its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 25,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.08 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

The Company has sufficient funds to conduct its currently planned exploration and development programs, but may look to revisit financing opportunities in the future.

About Twenty Mile Metals Inc.

Twenty Mile Metals Inc. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company advancing precious-metals and critical minerals projects in British Columbia.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with regard to the Company's operations and potential strategic opportunities. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308089

Source: Twenty Mile Metals Inc.