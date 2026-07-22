Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (FSE: 625) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of the new Goofy Vein, located approximately 250 metres west of the Ted-Mint Vein System at its wholly-owned 3Ts Gold Project. Situated approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least twenty known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths up to 32 metres, have been identified, eleven of which remain untested by drilling.

Discovery drill hole 3TS-26-39 intersected 9.10 metres ("m") grading 14.70 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 36.70 g/t silver (estimated true width of 7.00m). The Goofy Vein was discovered by testing one of the radial structural corridors ("spokes") identified through the Company's evolving structural exploration model and coincident thorium anomalies defined from the 2025 airborne radiometric survey. This represents the second blind vein discovery generated using this targeting methodology, following the recently announced Balrog discovery (see news release dated June 29th 2026).

Highlights

New Goofy Vein discovered approximately 250 metres west of the Ted-Mint Vein System

Discovery hole 3TS-26-39 intersected 9.10 metres grading 14.70 g/t Au and 36.70 g/t Ag (estimated true width of 7.00 metres

Second blind vein discovery generated from the Company's evolving structural targeting model following the recently announced Balrog discovery

Additional drilling has been completed along strike and beneath the discovery, with assays currently pending. The vein remains open both along strike and at depth.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval*

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) 3TS-26-39 44.20 53.30 9.10 14.70 36.70 including 47.30 49.00 1.70 63.67 54.11

Table 1. Goofy Vein discovery hole intercepts

*True width of vein estimated to be 7.00m

This discovery demonstrates the potential to expand the known mineralized footprint of the district and may contribute to future resource growth





Figure 1. Goofy Vein Location and Drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8610/306016_b05f5cebd4ae3bc6_002full.jpg

"The discovery of the Goofy Vein provides further validation of the exploration model our technical team has been developing over the past year," commented Randy Turner, President and CEO of Independence Gold Corp.

"Following the success of the Balrog discovery, Goofy represents another previously unknown vein system identified by targeting radial structural corridors interpreted from our geological work and supported by airborne radiometric data. While this initial intercept is an excellent result in its own right, what is particularly encouraging is the repeatability of the exploration model. Every successful discovery improves our understanding of the district and increases our confidence that additional blind vein systems remain to be discovered across the property.

"Importantly, this is only the first drill hole result into the Goofy target, with recently completed additional drilling both along strike and beneath this intercept, and look forward to receiving those assay results as we continue to evaluate the size, continuity and overall potential of this exciting new discovery."

Goofy Vein Discovery and Geological Interpretation

The Goofy Vein is located approximately 250 metres west of the Ted-Mint Vein System and was discovered by testing one of a series of radial structural corridors, or "spokes", identified through the Company's evolving structural interpretation of the 3Ts Project. These structures, which radiate outward from the central intrusive complex, are interpreted to have acted as important conduits for hydrothermal fluids and have become a primary focus for exploration targeting beneath thick glacial cover.

Drill hole 3TS-26-39 was designed to test one of these interpreted spoke structures where it coincides with an elevated thorium anomaly identified in the Company's 2025 airborne magnetic and radiometric survey. The drill hole intersected the Goofy Vein precisely within this target area, further validating the Company's integrated exploration approach.

The continued success of this exploration strategy provides increasing confidence that these radial structural corridors represent an important control on mineralization throughout the 3Ts Project. As the geological model continues to evolve, the Company believes there remains considerable potential for additional blind vein discoveries across the broader property.

In addition to validating the Company's exploration model, the discovery has the potential to contribute to the future resource growth at the 3Ts Project (see news release dated November 19, 2025). Further drilling will be required to determine the full extent and economic significance of the Goofy vein.

2026 Exploration Program Update

The Company has now successfully completed its planned 2026 diamond drilling program, with 10,000 metres drilled across the 3Ts Project. Demobilization of the drill rigs has now been completed, marking the conclusion of one of the largest exploration programs undertaken on the property in recent years.

The 2026 program has significantly advanced the Company's understanding of the district, resulting in the discovery of the Balrog Vein and now the Goofy Vein, while also testing extensions to several known vein systems. Numerous drill holes from across the project remain pending analytical results, including follow-up drilling at Goofy. As these results are received and interpreted, they will continue to refine the Company's geological model and guide future exploration across the broader 3Ts district.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Location Data

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Total Meterage (m) 3TS-26-39 364530 5876830 1168.00 90° -50 179

*All drill hole locations are in NAD83, Zone 10 Datum

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

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Source: Independence Gold Corp