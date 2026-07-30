Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (FSE: 625) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of the Dixie Vein, a previously unknown blind epithermal vein system at its wholly owned 3Ts Gold and Silver Project. Situated approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least twenty known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths up to 32 metres, have been identified, twelve of which remain untested by drilling.

The Dixie discovery represents the third blind vein discovery generated from the Company's district-scale structural exploration model, following the previously announced Balrog and Goofy vein discoveries (see news releases dated June 29th, 2026 and July 22nd, 2026, respectively). Together, these discoveries demonstrate the predictive capability of the Company's integrated geological interpretations and reinforce the significant exploration potential that remains beneath thick glacial cover across the broader 3Ts epithermal district.

Highlights:

New Dixie Vein discovered approximately 260 metres east of the Tommy Vein System

Discovery hole 3TS-26-29 intersected 11.40 metres grading 2.80 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 12.54 g/t silver, including 1.99 metres grading 6.94 g/t gold and 25.13 g/t silver

Lower polymetallic zone returned 14.19 metres grading 0.43% lead and 1.37% zinc including 1.31 metres grading 3.05% lead and 13.15% zinc

Distinct vertical metal zoning provides compelling evidence for multiple hydrothermal events and telescoping of the epithermal system.

Additional drilling has been completed along strike and below the discovery, with assays pending.

Dixie Discovery

The Dixie Vein was intersected between approximately 128 and 154 metres downhole in discovery hole 3TS-26-29, representing a mineralized vein package approximately 26 metres wide. Based on the current interpretation, true width is estimated to be approximately 85% of the reported core interval. The upper portion of the vein is characterized by strong gold-silver mineralization hosted within quartz-carbonate veining and brecciation.





Figure 1. Dixie Vein and drill hole locations

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HoleID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) 3TS-26-29 128.00 139.40 11.40 2.80 12.54 including 130.50 132.49 1.99 1.99 6.94 and 140.81 142.37 1.56 0.95 10.90

Table 1. Dixie drill hole 3TS-26-29 assay intercepts.

HoleID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) 3TS-26-29 139.81 154.00 14.19 0.43 1.37 including 140.31 141.62 1.31 1.31 3.05

Table 2. Polymetallic lead-zinc assemblage in drill hole 3TS-26-29

Dixie Discovery and Geological Interpretation

The Dixie discovery is significant for two reasons. Firstly, it represents the third successful blind vein discovery generated directly from the Company's district-scale exploration model. Secondly, it provides important new insight into the evolution of the hydrothermal system at the 3Ts Project. Unlike previous discoveries, the Dixie Vein preserves distinct vertical metal zoning within a single structural corridor. The upper portion of the vein hosts gold-silver mineralization that transitions downward into a lead-zinc-rich polymetallic assemblage. This vertical metal zoning suggests the vein experienced multiple episodes of hydrothermal activity, with repeated fault movement allowing successive mineralizing fluids to overprint earlier mineralization. This process, commonly referred to as epithermal telescoping, indicates that the hydrothermal system remained active over an extended period of time and that the same structural corridors were repeatedly reactivated by mineralizing fluids. Recognition of this telescoping significantly advances the Company's understanding of the 3Ts hydrothermal system and provides important geological criteria for targeting higher-grade mineralization elsewhere across the district.

In addition to validating the Company's exploration model, the discovery of the Balrog, Goofy and Dixie veins have the potential to contribute to the future resource growth at the 3Ts Project. A significant update to the mineral resource estimate for the 3Ts Gold and Silver Project in the fourth quarter of 2025 (see report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the 3Ts Gold and Silver Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada", written by Millar and Eggers with an effective date of November 12, 2025; see news release dated November 19, 2025 for further details).

Cut-Off*

AuEq (g/t) Type Classification Tonnes Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) AuEq

(g/t) Gold

(Ounces) Silver

(Ounces) AuEq

(Ounces)* 0.3 In-Pit Indicated 2,218,000 3.01 81.94 4.07 217,000 5,843,000 290,000 2.0 Underground 576,000 3.72 83.87 4.77 69,000 1,553,000 88,000 TOTAL

2,794,000 3.18 82.35 4.22 286,000 7,396,000 378,000 0.3 In-Pit Inferred 968,000 2.71 67.80 3.56 84,000 2,110,000 111,000 2.0 Underground 1,994,000 3.35 75.93 4.30 215,000 4,868,000 276,000 TOTAL

2,962,000 3.14 73.27 4.06 299,000 6,978,000 387,000

Table 3: 2025 In-Pit and Underground Mineral Resource Estimate

Randy Turner, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:

"The Dixie discovery represents another important milestone in demonstrating the predictive capability of our district-scale exploration model. Balrog showed that the model worked, Goofy demonstrated that it was repeatable, and Dixie continues to build confidence that we can systematically identify concealed epithermal veins beneath thick glacial cover across the broader 3Ts district.

"Equally important is what Dixie tells us about the hydrothermal system itself. The well-developed metal zoning preserved within the vein provides compelling evidence for multiple episodes of mineralization and significantly improves our understanding of how the 3Ts epithermal system evolved through time. Every new discovery not only expands the district but also improves our ability to predict where future discoveries are most likely to occur.

"With approximately 10,000 metres of drilling now completed and assays still pending from several additional holes, including follow-up drilling at the Balrog, Goofy and Dixie veins, we believe the 2026 program has substantially strengthened both the geological understanding and long-term discovery potential of the 3Ts Project."

Exploration Update

The 2026 spring exploration program has now been completed, with approximately 10,000 metres of diamond drilling completed across multiple target areas throughout the 3Ts Project. Results remain pending from several drill holes and will be released following receipt and interpretation of laboratory assays. Plans are currently underway for a summer exploration program, followed by a fall drill program.

Analytical Methods and QA/QC

All drill core was logged, photographed, cut and sampled at the Company's secure core facility. Samples consist of (NQ) drill core with one half retained for reference material and one-half- placed in sealed bags and shipped to SGS Canada Inc. in Burnaby, British Columbia, an independent ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, for sample preparation and analysis. Sample preparation and all analytical work were completed at the SGS Burnaby facility.

Gold analyses were completed using a 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry finish (GO_FAA30V10). Multi-element analyses, including silver, lead, zinc, copper and pathfinder elements, were determined by aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-AES analysis (GE_ICP21B20). Samples returning values above analytical limits are re-analyzed using appropriate over-limit methods where required.

The Company's quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program includes the routine insertion of certified reference materials, blank samples and field duplicates into each sample batch. Internal laboratory quality control procedures, including the analysis of certified standards, blanks and duplicate samples, were also completed by SGS as part of its analytical program. Review of the QA/QC results indicates that analytical accuracy and precision are within acceptable limits, and the Qualified Person is satisfied that the reported assay data are suitable for disclosure.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Location Data

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Total Meterage (m) 3TS-26-29 363903 5876716 1194.00 280° -60 179

*All drill hole locations are in NAD83, Zone 10 Datum

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

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Source: Independence Gold Corp