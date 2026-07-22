Le 21 juillet/July 2026
The common shares of Karus Mining Inc.. have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
Karus Mining Inc. is a junior mineral exploration company, with two material mineral property interests, the South Cariboo Gold property in central British Columbia, and the Mineral Creek property on Vancouver Island.
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Les actions ordinaires de Karus Mining Inc. ont été approuvées pour la cotation à la CSE.
Les documents de cotation et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.
Karus Mining Inc. est une société junior d'exploration minérale, avec deux intérêts importants dans des propriétés minières: la propriété South Cariboo Gold dans le centre de la Colombie-Britannique, et la propriété Mineral Creek sur l'île de Vancouver.
Issuer/Émetteur: Karus Mining Inc.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): KARU
NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent: No/Non
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 44 186 542
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 8 699 595
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 485923 10 6
ISIN: CA 485923 10 6 6
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 22 juillet/July 2026
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for KARU. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
The common shares of Karus Mining Inc.. have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
Karus Mining Inc. is a junior mineral exploration company, with two material mineral property interests, the South Cariboo Gold property in central British Columbia, and the Mineral Creek property on Vancouver Island.
__________________________
Les actions ordinaires de Karus Mining Inc. ont été approuvées pour la cotation à la CSE.
Les documents de cotation et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.
Karus Mining Inc. est une société junior d'exploration minérale, avec deux intérêts importants dans des propriétés minières: la propriété South Cariboo Gold dans le centre de la Colombie-Britannique, et la propriété Mineral Creek sur l'île de Vancouver.
Issuer/Émetteur: Karus Mining Inc.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): KARU
NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent: No/Non
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 44 186 542
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 8 699 595
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 485923 10 6
ISIN: CA 485923 10 6 6
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 22 juillet/July 2026
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for KARU. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
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