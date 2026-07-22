Le 21 juillet/July 2026The common shares of Karus Mining Inc.. have been approved for listing on the CSE.Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.Karus Mining Inc. is a junior mineral exploration company, with two material mineral property interests, the South Cariboo Gold property in central British Columbia, and the Mineral Creek property on Vancouver Island.__________________________Les actions ordinaires de Karus Mining Inc. ont été approuvées pour la cotation à la CSE.Les documents de cotation et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.Karus Mining Inc. est une société junior d'exploration minérale, avec deux intérêts importants dans des propriétés minières: la propriété South Cariboo Gold dans le centre de la Colombie-Britannique, et la propriété Mineral Creek sur l'île de Vancouver.Issuer/Émetteur: Karus Mining Inc.Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinairesSymbol(s)/Symbole(s): KARUNV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent: No/NonNumber of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 44 186 542Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 8 699 595CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/MinierCUSIP: 485923 10 6ISIN: CA 485923 10 6 6Boardlot/Quotité: 500Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDNListing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 22 juillet/July 2026Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/AFiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/DecemberTransfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust CorporationThe Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for KARU. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.