Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is excited to announce the latest assay results from Cub East, confirming high-grade copper, gold, and silver mineralization across multiple drill holes.

Step-out drilling has successfully extended high-grade strike continuity to over 300 metres, solidifying Cub East as a major discovery within the Bear Cub trend.

HIGHLIGHTS:

1. Continued high-grade strike continuity now confirmed over greater than 300 metres, with recent results returning:

32.0m @ 1.36% Cu, 0.63g/t Au & 10.93g/t Ag from 178.0m Incl. 18.0m @ 2.12% Cu, 1.06g/t Au, 16.33/t Ag from 188.0m

32.77m @ 1.06% Cu, 0.44 g/t Au & 6.37g/t Ag from 176.73m Incl. 7.28m @ 2.47% Cu, 1.45 g/t Au, & 15.09 g/t Ag from 186.52m And 3.70m @ 1.97% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au, & 8.04 g/t Ag from 204.3m

38m @ 1.20% Cu, 0.43 g/t Au & 10.29 g/t Ag from 168m Incl. 15.1m @ 2.41% Cu, 0.93g/t Au &18.85 g/t Ag from 185.4m



2. In addition, six rock chip samples of exposed mineralized copper skarn mineralisation were collected from historic trenches located approximately 300m along strike to the southeast of BCG-017, within the interpreted mineralized corridor:

2.37% Cu, 0.88 g/t Au & 32.6 g/t Ag (SA0047516)

1.00% Cu, 3.24 g/t Au & 10.8 g/t Ag (SA0047512)

1.31% Cu, 1.43 g/t Au & 30.8 g/t Ag (SA0047514)

These samples further support the potential for mineralization to extend beyond the currently drilled Cub East footprint and provide compelling near-surface targets for follow-up drilling

3. Planned drilling metres for 2026 has increased to 50,000m from 35,000m





Gladiator CEO Jason Bontempo commented:

"Cub East continues to deliver exactly the type of results we want to see from a rapidly emerging high-grade copper-gold-silver discovery with more multiple broad mineralized intercepts extending over 300 metres of strike and further reinforcing the continuity of the high-grade copper gold Cub East target.

"The Cub East target footprint remains open along strike, up-dip and down-dip with a compelling coincident gravity and IP anomaly now defined over more than 900 metres including recent high-grade copper and gold rock chip samples from exposed mineralized skarn, providing a clear and sizeable target area for continued expansion.

"With Cub East continuing to advance as one of our highest-priority growth areas, Cowley resource delineation drilling underway, and an increase in planned drilling to more than 50,000 metres across the Whitehorse Copper Project in 2026, Gladiator is exceptionally well positioned to deliver sustained exploration news flow and continue delivering high-grade, near-surface, copper-gold results in one of Canada's most infrastructure-rich historic copper districts."

SUMMARY - CUB EAST

At Cub East, Gladiator has completed 18 holes for 5,406 metres to date and assays have been received for eleven holes. Recently returned assays from Cub East further reinforce the discovery as an emerging high-grade copper-gold-silver centre within the broader 1.5km prospective Bear Cub trend. Current drilling is targeting down-dip, up-dip and strike extensions across a currently defined 900-metre coincident gravity and Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical anomaly.

Importantly, the success of IP and gravity as targeting tools provides Gladiator with a clear technical pathway to continue expanding and prioritizing high-impact drill targets at Cub East and the entire Whitehorse Copper Project.

Results continue to define a robust mineralized core bounded by interpreted faults to the east and west, with geological modelling suggesting mineralization may step up to the west, bringing the system closer to surface and potentially linking the previously mined Black Cub South open pit. To the east, the system is interpreted to step down, highlighting meaningful depth potential and leaving the discovery open for further expansion.

The high-grade core has now been confirmed over 300 metres of strike continuity from drill holes BCG-015 to BCG-017, with further step-out drilling continuing to demonstrate the scale, continuity and growth potential of the Cub East system.

This release reports five additional drill holes - BCG-024, BCG-025, BCG-030, BCG-031 and BCG-035 - for a total of 1,576m, delivering multiple broad copper-gold-silver intercepts, including:

BCG-024: 32.77m @ 1.06% Cu, 0.44 g/t Au & 6.37 g/t Ag from 176.73m Incl. 7.28m @ 2.47% Cu, 1.45 g/t Au, & 15.09 g/t Ag from 186.52m And 3.70m @ 1.97% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au, & 8.04 g/t Ag from 204.3m

BCG-030: 38m @ 1.20% Cu, 0.43 g/t Au & 10.29 g/t Ag from 168m Incl. 15.1m @ 2.41% Cu, 0.93 g/t Au &18.85 g/t Ag from 185.4m

BCG-031: 6m @ 1.10% Cu, 0.49 g/t Au & 11.77 g/t Ag from 168m and 35.0m @ 0.83% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au & 6.91 g/t Ag from 198.0m Incl. 17.0m @ 1.38% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au, 11.75 g/t Ag from 202.00m

BCG-035: 32.0m @ 1.36% Cu, 0.63 g/t Au & 10.93 g/t Ag from 178.0m Incl. 18.0m @ 2.12% Cu, 1.06 g/t Au, 16.33 g/t Ag from 188.0m

BCG-025: 16.0m @ 0.57% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au & 3.50 g/t Ag from 180.0m Incl. 6.3m @ 1.06% Cu, 0.33 g/t Au, 6.41 g/t Ag from 185.7m



In addition, five rock chip samples of exposed mineralized garnet-diopside skarn were collected from historic trenches located approximately 300m along strike to the southeast of BCG-017, within the interpreted mineralized corridor. These samples further support the potential for mineralization to extend beyond the currently drilled footprint and provide compelling near-surface targets for follow-up drilling. Newly received results from this area include:

1.00% Cu, 3.24 g/t Au & 10.8 g/t Ag (SA0047512)

1.31% Cu, 1.43 g/t Au & 30.8 g/t Ag (SA0047514)

1.67% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au & 38.0 g/t Ag (SA0047515)

2.37% Cu, 0.88 g/t Au & 32.6 g/t Ag (SA0047516)

RC drilling is scheduled to commence in September, initially targeting these historic trenches before expanding to additional known targets and mineralization proximal to the Cub East discovery. This next phase is expected to provide a cost and time-effective opportunity to rapidly test the broader strike potential of the system and generate further news flow from one of Gladiator's highest-priority growth areas.

CUB EAST DRILL TARGETING

Gladiator Metals has commenced a structural geology review at Cub East to improve drill targeting and better understand the controls on high-grade copper-gold mineralisation. Early work has identified northeast-trending structures that appear to host high-grade mineralisation and may represent previously under-tested exploration targets due to the orientation of historic drilling. Combined with the recently completed 3D IP survey, which has outlined a mineralised trend exceeding 900 metres, these findings suggest significant expansion potential at Cub East. The structural model will also be applied across Cowley and the broader Whitehorse Copper Belt to support district-scale exploration and future discoveries.

Figure 1: Plan map of Black Cub over Drone Aeromagnetic Survey. New drill results from Cub East subject to this release highlighted in dark yellow. Please note Section Line showing projection of Figure 2, 3 and 4.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/306060_dab3691b149e79e7_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Section (9,960 N) through Cub East (Viewing NNW). Drill results from Cub East subject to this release highlighted in dark yellow. Refer to Figure 1 above for the location of section.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/306060_dab3691b149e79e7_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Section (9,920 N) through Cub East (Viewing NNW). Drill results from Cub East subject to this release highlighted in dark yellow. Refer to Figure 1 above for the location of section.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/306060_dab3691b149e79e7_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Section (9,880 N) through Cub East (Viewing NNW). Drill results from Cub East subject to this release highlighted in dark yellow. Refer to Figure 1 above for the location of section.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/306060_dab3691b149e79e7_005full.jpg

Hole Id Depth East North Dip Azim Note From To Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Remarks BCG-024 349.00 503,071 6,715,365 -60 223

176.73 209.50 32.77 1.06 0.44 6.37













Incl. 186.52 193.80 7.28 2.47 1.45 15.09













And 204.30 208.00 3.70 1.97 0.46 8.04

BCG-025 280.42 503,123 6,715,431 -58 222

180.00 196.00 16.00 0.57 0.16 3.50













Incl. 185.70 192.00 6.30 1.06 0.33 6.41

BCG-026 321.56 503,123 6,715,485 -60 221













Assays Pending BCG-027 400.81 503,222 6,715,585 -64 219













Assays Pending BCG-028 396.24 503,016 6,715,381 -61 226













Assays Pending BCG-029 265.18 503,124 6,715,373 -60 229













Assays Pending BCG-030 253.50 503,091 6,715,344 -60 222

168.00 206.00 38.00 1.20 0.43 10.29 Includes 1.6m of Lost Core











Incl. 185.40 200.50 15.10 2.41 0.93 18.85

BCG-031 399.28 503,063 6,715,310 -61 224

75.00 81.00 6.00 1.10 0.49 11.77















115.00 117.00 2.00 1.04 0.31 16.10















198.00 233.00 35.00 0.83 0.18 6.91













Incl. 198.00 219.00 21.00 1.22 0.24 10.48













Incl. 202.00 219.00 17.00 1.38 0.29 11.75

BCG-032 262.13 503,036 6,715,514 -58 224













Assays Pending BCG-033 225.55 503,107 6,715,359 -60 225













Assays Pending BCG-034 320.04 503,010 6,715,488 -59 229













Assays Pending BCG-035 294.13 503,121 6,715,314 -61 226

178.00 210.00 32.00 1.36 0.63 10.93















188.00 206.00 18.00 2.12 1.06 16.33



Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Cub East Drill holes. Note that the quoted Intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system is complex, with different grade distributions present related to the form of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein generations and orientations within the various intervals.

Sample Id Sample

Type East North Note Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Lithology

Description Remarks SA0047512 RKO 503,270 6,715,016

1.00 3.24 10.80 Garnet Diopside Altered Skarn

SA0047513 RKO 503,361 6,715,147

0.18 -0.01 2.30 Magnetite Skarn

SA0047514 RKO 503,270 6,715,015

1.31 1.43 30.80 Garnet Diopside Altered Skarn

SA0047515 RKO 503,271 6,715,016

1.67 0.79 38.00 Garnet Diopside Altered Skarn

SA0047516 RKO 503,270 6,715,019

2.37 0.88 32.60 Garnet Diopside Altered Skarn

SA0047517 RKO 503,270 6,715,019

0.03 -0.01 -0.50 Garnet Diopside Altered Skarn



Table 2: Recently returned Rock Chip assay results from Cub East. Sample Type RKO = "Rock Chip of Surface Outcrop"

COWLEY RESOURCE DELINEATION DRILLING

Drilling commenced at Cowley on 20 April. Gladiator plans to complete at least 8,000 metres of drilling to support resource delineation under Class 3 permit conditions, which allow for greater flexibility and increased drill density both within and beyond the boundaries of the known mineralized system. Using a regularly spaced grid, the program will systematically test mineralized zones and support comprehensive resource definition.

The initial priority is to:

Complete step-out, sectional and infill drilling in areas where high-grade mineralisation may be incorporated into future resource models; and

Assess near-surface high-grade mineralisation for inclusion in future resource models on both the southern and northern limbs of the deposit. This work is intended to maximize the shallow resource potential in areas where drilling directly above the mineralisation has not previously been possible.

Additional results are expected in the coming weeks.

THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT

The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high grade copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35 km long by 5 km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon.

Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897 with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982 where production from primarily the Little Chief deposit totalled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 10.5 million tons of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Advanced 35 km long high-grade copper belt.

Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Yukon.

Expanded 2026 exploration program now targeting more than 50,000 m of drilling across the Whitehorse Copper Project, with near-term focus on advancing Cowley toward maiden resource definition, accelerating the high-grade Cub East discovery, and systematically testing multiple high-priority copper-gold skarn targets across the broader district-scale portfolio.

Later in the year focus will revert to the known mineralized areas adjacent to previous operating mines, including the Chiefs and Arctic Chief-Best Chance trends.

Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource(s), in 2026 for Cowley on completion of Class 3 delineation drilling.

The Project area was a previous producer at Little Chief, Arctic Chief, Keewenaw & Black Cub South and other deposits.

Between 1967-82 Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, mined 10.5 mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75 g/t Au (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1).

Key Institutional Investors - Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco.

QA / QC

Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralized systems, holes are directionally surveyed utilising a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system. Diamond drilling is usually cased, then cored utilising HTW diameter before reducing at shallow depth in stable ground to NTW diameter drill core.

Mineralized quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system is complex making an estimate of the true width unreliable. This is due to different grade distributions and angle geometries present related to the form or outline of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein paragenesis and orientations within the various intervals. Where possible, drilling is conducted perpendicular to interpreted mineralization.

Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQD's and taking core photographs.

Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 20 samples to monitor the Laboratory.

Rock chip samples reported in this release were collected by Gladiator personnel from exposed mineralized outcrop and historic trench material as representative grab samples of observed skarn mineralization. Sample locations were recorded using handheld GPS, and samples were placed in labelled sample bags prior to secure transport to the laboratory. Rock chip samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the average grade or continuity of mineralization across the broader target area; however, the Company considers the results appropriate for identifying and prioritizing prospective areas for follow-up exploration and drilling. The sampling, chain-of-custody, analytical procedures and QA/QC protocols applied to the rock chip samples are considered suitable for exploration reporting under National Instrument 43-101.

Samples are submitted to the Whitehorse based prep facility of ALS Global Laboratory (Canada). Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Assay pulps are then transported by ALS to the Vancouver (Langley) facility to be analysed. On occasions where the Whitehorse prep facility has reduced capacity to complete preparation of the samples within a timely manner, samples may be forwarded by ALS Global to their Langley facility for preparation utilising the same method as described above.

Samples were analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element Aqua Regia with ICP-AES finish), with over-limit Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (Aqua Regia with ICP-AES finish). Au was analysed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30g Fire Assay AA Finish). Gladiator captures required sampling metadata and considers the QA/QC protocols applied to be suitable for exploration reporting under National Instrument 43-101. The data is considered reliable for identifying future exploration targets and informing follow-up drilling and exploration campaigns.

Additional drilling may be required to further confirm the reliability or future usability of certain data, including through twinning of reported mineralization where appropriate, particularly where collar locations, downhole surveys or historical QA/QC information cannot be independently verified.

References:

Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1.(https://data.geology.gov.yk.ca/Reference/42011InfoTab)

Tenney D. (1981) - The Whitehorse Copper Belt: Mining, Exploration and Geology (1967-1980). (https://ia800602.us.archive.org/7/items/whitehorsecopper00tenn/whitehorsecopper00tenn.pdf)

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

Director and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

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Source: Gladiator Metals Corp.