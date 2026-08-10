Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has applied to the National Stock Exchange of Australia ("NSX") to issue and list (the "Listing") CHESS Depositary Interests (each, a "CDI") to facilitate direct trading and investment in the Company by investors in Australia, and to enhance international investor awareness of the Company. Each CDI will represent an interest in one common share in the capital of the Company. The Listing remains subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals.

In connection with the Listing, the Company has obtained exemptive relief from the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, which will allow the Company to continue as a "venture issuer" following completion of the Listing for the purposes of National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements, National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, National Instrument 52-106 Acceptable Accounting Principles and Auditing Standards, National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings, National Instrument NI 52-110 Audit Committees and National Instrument 58-101 Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices. The Company did not seek exemptive relief to remain eligible to rely on the exemptions contained in sections 4.4(1)(a) and 5.5(b) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101.

The Company expects to complete the Listing in Q3 2026, and will provide further updates as its application progresses.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD



"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

Director and CEO

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, completion of the Listing and the Company's plans, strategies and objectives. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309022

Source: Gladiator Metals Corp.