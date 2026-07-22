

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RPM International Inc. (RPM) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $221.216 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $225.758 million, or $1.76 per share, last year.



Excluding items, RPM International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $2.231 billion from $2.081 billion last year.



RPM International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $221.216 Mln. vs. $225.758 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.73 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue: $2.231 Bln vs. $2.081 Bln last year.



outlook for fiscal 2027: Consolidated sales to increase 3% to 7% compared to prior-year record results.



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