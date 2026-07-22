AmpliTech Group, Inc.: AmpliTech Group Receives FCC and ISED Certifications For Its Newly Released And Innovative AI-Ready 4T8R Open RAN Radio, Expanding Commercial Opportunities Across North America

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGZ) (the "Company" or "AmpliTech"), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced radio frequency (RF) microwave components, 5G communication systems, and quantum computing low-noise amplifiers (LNAs), today announced that its newly released product, an Outdoor Macro Cell 4T8R Open RAN Radio Unit (AMP-4T8R-MPRU) has successfully received both Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification for the United States and Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) certification for Canada.

These certifications represent a significant milestone in the commercialization of the Company's next-generation Open RAN portfolio, authorizing deployment of the Company's 4T8R radio platform throughout the United States and Canada while substantially expanding commercial opportunities across public mobile operators, private 5G deployments, enterprise wireless networks, and government communications infrastructure.

The approvals confirm compliance with stringent North American regulatory requirements for RF performance, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), product safety, and wireless operation. The newly certified platform supports 3GPP Band n7 and Band n30, incorporates O-RAN 7.2 Category A fronthaul, supports LTE and 5G NR operation, and features a rugged IP65-rated outdoor design engineered for demanding macro-cell deployments.

Meeting the Next Evolution of Wireless Networks

The telecommunications industry is undergoing one of its most significant transformations since the introduction of LTE. Artificial Intelligence, Open RAN, cloud-native network architectures, edge computing, and Private 5G are redefining how radio access networks are designed, deployed, and managed. Network operators are under increasing pressure to deliver higher capacity, improved coverage, greater energy efficiency, and lower total cost of ownership while supporting rapidly growing data traffic and increasingly sophisticated enterprise applications.

Recognizing these industry trends, AmpliTech developed its innovative 4T8R architecture to address a critical gap in today's wireless infrastructure.

Why the 4T8R Architecture Matters

For many years, mobile operators have primarily deployed either conventional 4T4R radios or larger 8T8R systems. AmpliTech's innovative 4T8R architecture bridges this gap by delivering enhanced uplink capability, improved receive diversity, advanced beamforming support, and higher spectral efficiency while maintaining a deployment profile that is significantly more economical than conventional higher-order radio systems. This enables operators to improve network quality and user experience while reducing the infrastructure investment typically required to achieve similar performance improvements, providing an attractive balance of performance, efficiency, and deployment flexibility.

As wireless networks continue evolving toward AI-enabled automation, Open RAN, cloud-native architectures, and enterprise Private 5G, operators increasingly require solutions that combine technical innovation with deployment flexibility and operational efficiency. AmpliTech believes its innovative 4T8R architecture is well positioned to support these evolving requirements.

Built for the AI-RAN Era

Artificial Intelligence is expected to become one of the defining technologies of future radio access networks. AmpliTech's enhanced receive architecture provides richer uplink information that enables AI algorithms to make more informed optimization decisions for intelligent beam management, spectrum optimization, predictive maintenance, automated fault detection, self-healing networks, energy optimization, mobility optimization, and autonomous Self-Organizing Networks.

Positioned for High-Growth Wireless Markets

The certified platform is ideally suited for nationwide 5G expansion, Open RAN modernization, enterprise Private 5G, Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, mining, utilities, ports, airports, logistics, healthcare, Fixed Wireless Access, public safety, transportation, defense communications, and smart city infrastructure.

Executive Commentary

Fawad Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer of AmpliTech Group, said: "Receiving FCC and ISED certifications represents a major milestone in the commercialization of our expanding Open RAN product portfolio. Our innovative 4T8R architecture was developed to address the evolving needs of mobile operators by delivering enhanced uplink performance, improved spectral efficiency, and AI-ready capabilities while maintaining a more cost-effective deployment profile than traditional higher-order radio systems. As the industry accelerates adoption of AI-RAN, Open RAN, and Private 5G technologies, we believe our differentiated radio platform is well positioned to help customers build more intelligent, efficient, and future-ready wireless networks."

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced RF and microwave signal-processing components and systems for satellite, 5G/6G telecom, quantum computing, defense, and space applications. Its five divisions (AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group 5G Division) work symbiotically and serve customers worldwide. Through continuous innovation and U.S.-based manufacturing, AmpliTech is enabling the next generation of connectivity and communication systems. For further information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers, including statements regarding outside lab certifications, anticipated margin expansion, and expected uses of cash. Words such as "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Corporate Social Media

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Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

Source: AmpliTech Group, Inc.