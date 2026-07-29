AmpliTech Group, Inc.: AmpliTech Group Secures More Than $6 Million in Follow-On Orders During The Month Of July 2026

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGZ) (the "Company" or "AmpliTech"), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced radio frequency (RF) microwave components, 5G communication systems, and quantum computing low-noise amplifiers (LNAs), today announced that it received more than $6 million in follow-on orders during July 2026, including nearly $4 million in additional orders under its previously announced Letter of Intent ("LOI") with a North American mobile network operator.

The new orders include recently introduced products that have completed applicable ISED and FCC certification requirements, further expanding the range of AmpliTech solutions available for commercial deployment.

"We are pleased with the continued order momentum under this previously announced LOI, particularly as these follow-on orders represent incremental demand beyond the quantities originally contemplated," said Fawad Maqbool, Chairman, CEO and CTO of AmpliTech Group. Maqbool continued, "This additional demand reflects the customer's continued confidence in our technology, execution capabilities and ability to support real-world network deployment requirements. These bookings further strengthen our market share in the ORAN 5G industry and reinforce our focus on converting a growing opportunity pipeline into shipments and revenue."

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGZ) is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave signal processing components and next-generation 5G infrastructure systems. The company's product portfolio spans low noise amplifiers, cryogenic amplifiers, Massive MIMO O-RAN radio systems, and 5G Network-in-a-Box solutions, serving customers across defense, satellite communications, quantum computing, and telecommunications. AmpliTech is the only American company to have designed and commercialized an O-RAN CAT B 64T64R Massive MIMO radio unit. All products are designed and engineered in the United States. For more information, visit www.amplitechgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its o?cers with respect to, among other things, that these follow on orders will have any effect on the current pricing of the AMPG publicly traded shares and Rights. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identi?ed and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's ?lings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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