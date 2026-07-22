Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Mobile-health Network Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR"), an AI-powered intelligent healthcare ecosystem, today announced it has been awarded the 2026 Technology for Good Distinction Award, following its recognition in 2025.

This year's award highlights MNDR's AI Intelligent Healthcare Ecosystem, anchored by Aiko - the Agentic Patient Companion. Powered by MNDR's proprietary PhiGPT clinical AI engine, Aiko transforms healthcare from episodic transactions into continuous, relationship-based support, offering patients empathetic guidance, preventive nudges, and multilingual access across diverse communities.

Award Highlights

Personalised Lifelong Care: Aiko adapts to each patient's age, language, medical history, and care context, evolving into a lifelong health partner.

Aiko adapts to each patient's age, language, medical history, and care context, evolving into a lifelong health partner. Preventive Intelligence: From vaccination reminders to lifestyle nudges and daily health alerts, Aiko anticipates patient needs before illness episodes escalate.

From vaccination reminders to lifestyle nudges and daily health alerts, Aiko anticipates patient needs before illness episodes escalate. Agentic Capabilities: Aiko recommends, connects, monitors, and follows up, linking patients to doctors, services, and Communities of Care.

Aiko recommends, connects, monitors, and follows up, linking patients to doctors, services, and Communities of Care. Privacy-First Design: Embedded in MNDR's closed ecosystem, Aiko ensures patient trust through secure, doctor-led validation and responsible data posture.

Embedded in MNDR's closed ecosystem, Aiko ensures patient trust through secure, doctor-led validation and responsible data posture. Global Inclusion: Multilingual support broadens access for elderly, rural, and underserved populations across Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Leadership Statement

Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, Co-CEO of MNDR, stated: "Winning the Technology for Good Award for the second consecutive year underscores our commitment to responsible innovation. Aiko is the embodiment of our AI Intelligent Healthcare Ecosystem - empathetic, personalised, and trusted - making quality care accessible across communities."

From left to right, Dr. Choo Pei Ling (朱佩玲), Dr. Siaw, Dr. Teoh, Alan Ng



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10584/306081_792255ad54661a87_001full.jpg

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions is a leading AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expanding into the US. The company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to empower patients and doctors worldwide. Its mission is to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human - through technology. For more information, please visit our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to financial and business prospects, anticipated benefits of the Company's transition to an asset-light platform, the Company's goals and future activity, including continued development of proprietary technologies, strategic partnerships, and its capital initiatives. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306081

Source: Mobile-health Network Solutions