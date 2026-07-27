Singapore, Singapore and Accra, Ghana--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Mobile-health Network Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or the "Company"), an AI-powered digital healthcare platform company, and Jospong Group of Companies Limited ("Jospong"), a diversified Ghanaian conglomerate, today announced the signing of a definitive Joint Venture (JV). Agreement to establish MHNS Ghana Limited, a JV with exclusive rights to deploy and operate MNDR's digital healthcare ecosystem in Ghana.

Combining MNDR's proprietary AI-powered healthcare technology with Jospong's local capital, infrastructure, market access, operating capabilities, and regulatory engagement, the JV is expected to support multiple potential commercial pathways, including teleconsultation, diagnostics, patient engagement, data and analytics, employer health benefits, marketplace services, and communities of care.

The definitive agreement, which converts the parties' August 2025 Memorandum of Understanding into a funded, governed, and operational JV framework, also establishes the foundation for the JV's potential expansion into additional Sub-Saharan African markets, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and mutually agreed expansion plans.

Definitive JV Agreement Highlights

Initial capitalization: US$2.5 million, comprising MNDR's proprietary technology contribution valued at US$1.225 million and Jospong's US$1.275 million cash contribution.

US$2.5 million, comprising MNDR's proprietary technology contribution valued at US$1.225 million and Jospong's US$1.275 million cash contribution. Exclusive Ghana deployment rights: MHNS Ghana Limited will be the exclusive vehicle for deploying and operating MNDR's proprietary digital healthcare ecosystem in Ghana.

MHNS Ghana Limited will be the exclusive vehicle for deploying and operating MNDR's proprietary digital healthcare ecosystem in Ghana. Long-term strategic alignment: The Joint Venture has an initial ten-year term and may be renewed for successive five-year periods by mutual written agreement.

The Joint Venture has an initial ten-year term and may be renewed for successive five-year periods by mutual written agreement. Balanced governance: Board representation and reserved-matter protections provide joint oversight of key strategic, financial, and operational decisions.

Board representation and reserved-matter protections provide joint oversight of key strategic, financial, and operational decisions. Local execution leadership: Jospong will lead Ghanaian regulatory, statutory, and stakeholder engagement, while MNDR will provide the technology, technical documentation, and implementation support required for deployment.

Jospong will lead Ghanaian regulatory, statutory, and stakeholder engagement, while MNDR will provide the technology, technical documentation, and implementation support required for deployment. Compliance by design: The Joint Venture will operate in accordance with applicable Ghanaian healthcare and data protection requirements, supported by cybersecurity and business continuity measures.

Phases of Agreement

Subject to regulatory approvals, JV governance, and market readiness, the parties intend to pursue a phased growth strategy designed to turn the Ghana launch into a scalable regional model:

Phase 1 - Launch and localization: Complete approvals, localize the technology and operating model, onboard initial healthcare and enterprise partners, and commence the first services in Ghana.

Complete approvals, localize the technology and operating model, onboard initial healthcare and enterprise partners, and commence the first services in Ghana. Phase 2 - Ecosystem expansion: Broaden the range of services and commercial use cases across primary care, diagnostics, employer health, patient engagement, and marketplace offerings.

Broaden the range of services and commercial use cases across primary care, diagnostics, employer health, patient engagement, and marketplace offerings. Phase 3 - Regional replication: Evaluate entry into additional Sub-Saharan African markets using the technology, governance, and operating blueprint established in Ghana.

This approach is designed to give MNDR exposure to a new growth region through a locally anchored joint venture, while leveraging the technology and infrastructure the Company has already developed.

About MNDR's Digital Primary Care Ecosystem

This unique ecosystem connects patients, healthcare professionals, employers, and service providers through a unified digital infrastructure. Subject to local approvals and implementation readiness, the platform is expected to bring together:

Teleconsultation and care access: Digital consultations and connected care pathways are designed to improve access to primary care.

Digital consultations and connected care pathways are designed to improve access to primary care. AI-enabled patient and clinical tools : Technology supporting patient engagement, care navigation, clinical workflows, and personalized health interactions.

: Technology supporting patient engagement, care navigation, clinical workflows, and personalized health interactions. Diagnostics and data integration : Connections to diagnostic services, patient information management, and healthcare analytics.

: Connections to diagnostic services, patient information management, and healthcare analytics. Employer health and benefits : Flexible employee healthcare programs that can support organizations and their workforces.

: Flexible employee healthcare programs that can support organizations and their workforces. Curated healthcare marketplace: A trusted digital channel for relevant healthcare products and services

A trusted digital channel for relevant healthcare products and services Communities of care: Condition- and interest-based health communities designed to support education, engagement, and continuity of care.

"This definitive agreement moves our Africa strategy from vision to execution," said MNDR Co-Chief Executive Officer Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, "Ghana is our first launch market in Africa - not the endpoint. Our ambition is to build a repeatable platform that can serve patients, doctors, employers, and healthcare systems across the region while remaining aligned with our asset-light, technology-led growth strategy."

Jospong Group Executive Chairman Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong added, "Healthcare digitization represents an important opportunity for Ghana and the wider region. By combining Jospong's local reach and operating experience with MNDR's technology, we aim to build a secure, compliant, and scalable healthcare ecosystem that improves access, supports better health outcomes, and strengthens Ghana's position as a hub for digital health innovation."

Mobile-health Network Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDR) is an AI-powered digital healthcare platform company headquartered in Singapore. Through its MaNaDr ecosystem, the Company connects patients, doctors, healthcare providers, employers, and partners through telemedicine, AI-enabled health tools, virtual clinic infrastructure, marketplace services, and care engagement solutions. MNDR's mission is to make healthcare more accessible, intelligent, and human through technology.

About Jospong Group of Companies

The Jospong Group of Companies is a diversified holding company based in Ghana, with operations extending to other African countries and Asia. Founded in 1995, the group has grown to include over 70 subsidiaries across more than 14 sectors, including waste management, ICT, banking, healthcare, insurance, logistics, and real estate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the formation, capitalization and operation of the Joint Venture; the receipt and timing of regulatory and statutory approvals; the localization, launch, adoption and commercial potential of MNDR's digital healthcare ecosystem in Ghana; the anticipated benefits of the collaboration; potential expansion into other Sub-Saharan African markets; and MNDR's asset-light, technology-led growth strategy. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "target," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the parties' ability to complete required approvals, execute the Joint Venture's business plan, localize and deploy the technology, attract users and commercial partners, comply with applicable healthcare, data protection and other laws, manage cybersecurity and operational risks, and expand into additional markets. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. MNDR undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contacts

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Source: Mobile-health Network Solutions