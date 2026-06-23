Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MHNS"), a leading AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, today announced that its subsidiary Skylink Innovations Pte. Ltd. has entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Contfinity Pte. Ltd. to deliver a bundled offering of the OttterSG Clinic Management System (CMS) and managed cybersecurity services to healthcare providers in Singapore.

With more than 2,400 general practitioner clinics across Singapore, the healthcare sector is increasingly reliant on secure digital infrastructure. This partnership introduces a new market segment where clinic operations and cybersecurity are integrated into a single solution, marketed under the OttterSG brand.

The partnership combines Skylink's OttterSG CMS, a smart clinic management system that streamlines patient registration, medical records, billing, and compliance, with Contfinity's cybersecurity expertise, including endpoint protection, backup and recovery, and CISO-as-a-Service advisory. Together, the bundled solution empowers clinics to meet rising cybersecurity and data protection requirements while enhancing operational efficiency.

Together, the combined solution is marketed as a bundled offering under the OttterSG platform, designed to help clinics meet MOH, CSA, and PDPC compliance requirements while improving operational efficiency.

Under the agreement, Skylink will lead subscriber onboarding, CMS implementation, and billing, while Contfinity will provide cybersecurity advisory, monitoring, and compliance support. The bundled solution will be marketed under the OttterSG brand, with subscription packages designed to align with Singapore's Cyber Essentials Mark certification and prevailing grant schemes.

This partnership underscores MHNS's mission to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human - through technology, while reinforcing Singapore's position as a hub for secure, AI-driven healthcare innovation.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in safeguarding Singapore's healthcare providers. By combining clinic management with advanced cybersecurity, we are enabling clinics to operate securely, efficiently, and with confidence in a digital-first healthcare environment," said Siaw Tung Yeng, Co-CEO of Mobile-health Network Solutions, speaking on behalf of MNDR.

"We are delighted to welcome this venture with Skylink and MHNS. By integrating our cybersecurity expertise with OttterSG's clinic management system, we are creating a powerful solution that addresses both operational and security needs of healthcare providers," added Alex Chan, CEO of Contfinity.

From left to right: Alex Chan (CEO of Confinity), Dr. Siaw, and Dr. Teoh (Co-CEOs of MNDR)

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About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions is a leading AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expanding into the US. The company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to empower patients and doctors worldwide. Its mission is to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human - through technology. For more information, please visit our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to financial and business prospects, anticipated benefits of the Company's transition to an asset-light platform, the Company's goals and future activity, including continued development of proprietary technologies, strategic partnerships, and its capital initiatives. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Mobile-health Network Solutions