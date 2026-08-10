Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered digital health ecosystem headquartered in Singapore, today announced the development of a next-generation AI-powered lab data analysis solution designed to help clinicians rapidly interpret complex longitudinal laboratory data and improve patient care outcomes at scale.

Developed through its subsidiary Skylink Innovations, the solution was successfully built and brought to completion under the national AI Cloud Takeoff (AI CTO) program, a pioneering initiative under the Singapore Government's Enterprise Compute Initiative (ECI) administered by Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), which leverages advanced Google Cloud AI technologies to address a growing challenge in modern healthcare: clinical data overload. As patients accumulate years of laboratory results across multiple encounters, clinicians are often required to manually review extensive historical records, an inefficient process that can delay care and obscure clinically meaningful patterns.

Turning Longitudinal Lab Data into Actionable Clinical Insights

The AI-driven platform enables clinicians to review a patient's complete laboratory history across time, automatically generating an intelligent clinical analysis that includes:

Executive Summary and Key Abnormalities

Automated Trend Detection across longitudinal lab results

across longitudinal lab results AI-assisted correlations between lab abnormalities, trends, and potential diagnoses

between lab abnormalities, trends, and potential diagnoses Evidence-based clinical references integrated from external medical literature

integrated from external medical literature A summarized potential diagnosis list to support clinician review

Rather than replacing medical judgment, the solution functions as a clinical decision-support tool, helping doctors focus on the most relevant insights while significantly reducing manual data review.

Driving Measurable Clinical Impact

By automating the interpretation of longitudinal lab data, the platform delivers meaningful benefits to healthcare providers:

Improved diagnostic accuracy by minimizing overlooked trends and subtle correlations

by minimizing overlooked trends and subtle correlations Faster clinical decision-making , reducing time spent on administrative review

, reducing time spent on administrative review More proactive care , identifying early health shifts before they escalate

, identifying early health shifts before they escalate Stronger clinician support, offering a structured, high-quality starting point for diagnosis

Leadership Perspective

"Healthcare systems today are rich in data but poor in usable insight," said Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, Co-CEO of Mobile-health Network Solutions.

"This initiative reflects our mission to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human. By applying AI to longitudinal lab data, we help clinicians see the full picture faster-supporting better decisions, earlier interventions, and improved patient outcomes, while keeping clinicians firmly in control. Completing this project as part of the AI Cloud Takeoff program under the ECI framework has allowed us to accelerate our AI product roadmap effectively."

Built on a Scalable, Secure Cloud Foundation

The solution is built on Google Cloud's AI and data infrastructure, providing enterprise-grade scalability, security, and reliability to support deployment across diverse healthcare environments. Specialized implementation support is provided by a certified technology partner, utilizing their deep engineering expertise in Google Cloud architectures to deploy a robust product tailored for clinical environments.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions is a leading AI-powered digital health ecosystem headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expanding into the US. The company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to empower patients and doctors worldwide. Its mission is to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human-through technology. For more information, please visit our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to financial and business prospects, anticipated benefits of the Company's transition to an asset-light platform, the Company's goals and future activity, including continued development of proprietary technologies, strategic partnerships, and its capital initiatives. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Mobile-health Network Solutions