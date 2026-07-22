Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Secures Technical Advisory Engagement for Nature-Based Carbon Project in Libya

Initial engagement expands the Company's international project development portfolio through technical advisory services supporting the design and optimization of a proposed nature-based carbon project.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated climate solutions company operating across global carbon markets and climate infrastructure, today announced that it has been engaged by Stream Pro Ltd, a subsidiary of Oilinvest to provide technical advisory services supporting the design and value optimization of a proposed nature-based carbon project in Libya.

The engagement represents another step in Karbon-X's international project development strategy and further demonstrates the Company's expertise in the design and development of high-integrity carbon projects across emerging markets.

Under the initial scope of work, Karbon-X will provide end-to-end technical support for the project's carbon design, including methodology assessment, Project Design Documentation (PDD) development, carbon accounting, Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) framework design, and other technical documentation required to support validation under internationally recognized carbon standards.

This initial engagement is intended to establish the foundation for potential future phases, which may include validation, registration, and implementation under internationally recognized carbon standards.

The initiative is located within the Tripoli Wildlife Park and aims to restore degraded landscapes through afforestation and ecosystem restoration activities that enhance biodiversity, strengthen ecosystem resilience, support local environmental objectives, and create long-term opportunities for carbon sequestration.

"This engagement reflects the growing demand for Karbon-X's technical expertise as organizations seek to develop high-integrity carbon projects that align with internationally recognized standards," said Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer of Karbon-X. "Developing successful carbon projects begins with a strong technical foundation. By supporting projects from the earliest stages of development, we help clients build credible, science-based carbon strategies designed to maximize long-term environmental and commercial value. We look forward to working with Stream Pro as this initiative progresses."

"Selecting the right technical partner is fundamental to the long-term success of any carbon project," said Munir Atigia, Managing Director of Stream Pro Ltd. "Karbon-X brings the technical knowledge and project development experience needed to help establish a strong foundation for this initiative. We look forward to working together as we advance the project through its initial development stages."

The current engagement is limited to the initial design phase of the project. Any subsequent phases, including validation, registration, implementation, or commercialization activities, remain subject to separate commercial agreements, client approvals, and applicable regulatory requirements.

About Karbon-X Corp.

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company delivering end-to-end services across compliance and voluntary carbon markets. From project origination and emissions quantification to verification support, credit issuance, and market distribution, Karbon-X provides trusted, transparent climate solutions to businesses and institutions globally. For more information, visit www.karbon-x.com

About Stream Pro Ltd.

Stream Pro Ltd. is a strategic advisory, business development, and learning and development company- a wholly owned subsidiary of Oilinvest (Netherlands) B.V. Stream Pro works with organisations to develop projects, strengthen organisational capability, deliver executive and technical training, support sustainability and climate transition programmes, and advance nature-based environmental and biodiversity initiatives. Stream Pro brings together international expertise and regional opportunities to deliver practical solutions that create long-term commercial, environmental and social value. For more information, visit www.streamproltd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expectations related to Karbon-X Corp.'s financial performance, business strategy, growth plans, and market positioning. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Karbon-X Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Emma Caputo

VP of Marketing

Karbon-X

ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-secures-technical-advisory-engagement-for-nature-based-carbon-project-in-1194170