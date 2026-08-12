Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X and Core Energy Sign Letter of Intent to Explore Commercial EV Charging Infrastructure in South America

Collaboration provides Karbon-X with an opportunity to apply its project development and carbon market capabilities to commercial transportation infrastructure in the Southern Cone.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated climate solutions company, today announced that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Core Energy ("Core Energy"), to explore a potential commercial electric vehicle ("EV") fast-charging infrastructure project in South America.

The proposed collaboration is intended to bring together Core Energy's local project development capabilities and Karbon-X's experience evaluating and developing climate projects and carbon market opportunities. During the initial exploratory phase, the companies expect to jointly assess the project's preliminary technical and commercial considerations and prepare a Concept Note outlining the proposed infrastructure model and its potential environmental benefits.

The parties will also explore whether the deployment and operation of the proposed charging infrastructure could support the future generation of carbon credits. Any potential carbon credit development would depend on the results of the preliminary assessment, the project's advancement and satisfaction of applicable requirements.

For Karbon-X, the exploratory collaboration represents an opportunity to expand its project development activities into commercial transportation infrastructure and evaluate an additional potential source of future carbon project opportunities. If the preliminary work supports further advancement, Karbon-X and Core Energy would determine the scope and commercial terms of any subsequent development activities under a separate agreement.

"Commercial fleet electrification presents an opportunity to connect essential infrastructure investment with measurable emissions reductions," said Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer of Karbon-X. "This initial collaboration with Core Energy allows us to evaluate a practical decarbonization opportunity in an important South American market while applying our technical and carbon project development capabilities at an early stage. We look forward to assessing the project's viability and determining whether there is a strong foundation for future development."

Core Energy will continue to lead the proposed project locally, with Karbon-X contributing technical and carbon market expertise during the exploratory phase.

"Expanding access to reliable fast-charging infrastructure is an important part of enabling commercial fleet electrification across the region," said Manuel Delucchi, Chief Executive Officer of Core Energy. "By working with Karbon-X, we can evaluate the project from both an infrastructure and environmental perspective and explore a model that supports commercial adoption while creating measurable climate value."

The LOI represents an initial step in the parties' evaluation of the opportunity and does not commit either company to proceed with the development, implementation or commercialization of the proposed project. Any future activities would be subject to the completion of the exploratory phase and the negotiation and execution of a separate definitive agreement.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company delivering end-to-end services across compliance and voluntary carbon markets. From project origination and emissions quantification to verification support, credit issuance, and market distribution, Karbon-X provides trusted, transparent climate solutions to businesses and institutions globally.

For more information, visit www.karbon-x.com.

About Core Energy

TIC S.A.S., operating as Core Energy, is a South American energy and infrastructure company focused on advancing commercial solutions that support the transition toward lower-emissions transportation and energy systems.

For more information, visit https://coreenergy.com.uy

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expectations regarding the exploratory collaboration with Core Energy, the assessment and potential advancement of the proposed commercial EV fast-charging infrastructure project, the potential generation of carbon credits, and the possibility of entering into future agreements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that the proposed project will advance beyond the exploratory phase, that the parties will enter into a definitive agreement, or that the project will generate carbon credits. Karbon-X Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contacts:

Emma Caputo

VP of Marketing

Karbon-X

ec@karbon-x.com

Manuel Delucchi

CEO

Core Energy

info@coreenergy.com.uy

SOURCE: Karbon-X Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-and-core-energy-sign-letter-of-intent-to-explore-commercial-ev-charging-i-1206204