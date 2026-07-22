Global X to use Morningstar's research-driven index in new Capital Allocation Leaders ETF

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment insights and market data, today introduced the Morningstar US Capital Allocation Leaders Index, a research-driven index designed to identify companies whose management teams have been assessed by Morningstar's equity research team as having an established a track record of shareholder-friendly capital allocation decisions. The new index combines Morningstar's independent, forward-looking equity research insights with a transparent rules-based methodology and will serve as the underlying index for the Global X Morningstar Capital Allocation Leaders ETF (CPTL).

Rob Edwards, global head of product development and research for Morningstar Indexes, commented: "Investors often spend most of their time evaluating business results, but management's capital allocation decisions set a foundation for performance and frequently determine whether those results are sustainable over the long run. The Morningstar US Capital Allocation Leaders Index helps investors identify companies whose leadership teams score highly under Morningstar's research framework for assessing capital allocation decisions, including capital investment, balance sheet management, and shareholder distributions. By combining Morningstar's independent research with a transparent index methodology, we're giving investors a new way to focus on an important driver of long-term performance."

Scott Helfstein, head of investment strategy for Global X, commented: "History shows that investors have rewarded superior capital generators with higher multiples and lower risk premiums. Rather than focusing on the 'output' of capital deployment, the CPTL strategy includes companies based on their 'throughput,' or how efficiently company management converts capital into superior shareholder returns. We believe that companies with disciplined, accountable management teams are running resilient businesses positioned to create durable value."

The Morningstar US Capital Allocation Leaders Index focuses on mid- and large-cap US companies that receive a favorable Morningstar Capital Allocation Rating. The rating is a forward-looking qualitative assessment developed by Morningstar equity analysts that evaluates how effectively company management teams allocate capital across three pillars: investment efficacy, balance sheet health, and shareholder distributions. The index is designed to help investors identify companies that demonstrate a consistent commitment to creating long-term shareholder value.

About Morningstar Indexes

Morningstar Indexes was built to keep up with the evolving needs of investors-and to be a leading-edge advocate for them. Morningstar's rich heritage as a transparent, investor-focused leader in data and research uniquely equips Morningstar Indexes to support individuals, institutions, wealth managers and advisors in navigating investment opportunities across all major asset classes, styles, and strategies. In February 2026, the acquisition of CRSP brought the CRSP Market Indexes benchmarks for over $3 trillion in AUM into the Morningstar Indexes family. Additionally, CRSP's Research Data Products, renowned for their academic rigor, historical depth and accuracy, further enhances Morningstar's equity research and data capabilities. This powerful combination unites two trusted sources of market insight, reinforcing a shared commitment to transparency, quality and investor-focused solutions. Please visit indexes.morningstar.com for more information.

About Global X

Global X was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, its mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Its product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and more than $94 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026. While the firm is distinguished for its thematic, income, and international ETFs, it also offer core and other funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore Global X ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group (Mirae Asset), a global leader in financial services, with $803 billion in assets under management worldwide as of December 31, 2025. Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $370 billion in assets under management and advisement (AUMA) as of March 31, 2026. The Company operates through wholly- or majority-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company.

©2026 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved.

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Contacts:

Tim Benedict, +1 203 339-1912, tim.benedict@morningstar.com

Louis Hogan, 44 73454 40330, louis.hogan@morningstar.com