ReFiBuy Introduces ACO Everywhere and Opens Design Partner Program for Amazon Alexa for Shopping Optimization

ACO Everywhere extends Agentic Commerce Optimization beyond answer engines to all selling surfaces. Now adding: Amazon's Alexa for Shopping

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / ReFiBuy , the company that coined Agentic Commerce Optimization (ACO), today introduced ACO Everywhere . The new strategy helps brands compete across every channel as agentic commerce empowers shoppers to research, find, and buy exactly what they want-when and where they want it.

ReFiBuy also opened applications for its Design Partner Program for Amazon. The program gives select brands early access to product evaluation, optimization, distribution, and monitoring built specifically for Amazon's Alexa for Shopping-closing the loop between catalog optimization and Alexa for Shopping performance.

Building a feedback loop between selling surfaces, shopping agents, shopper behavior, and the merchant's product catalog

ACO Everywhere is designed to turn real agent behavior into catalog optimization-delivering enhanced, current, and rich product data to every selling surface. To close the loop, it pulls shopper and agent context back into a next-generation catalog that continuously improves in response to consumer shopping signals and agentic context from every surface.

The ACO Everywhere system includes selling surfaces such as answer engines, retailer-hosted agents, and brand-owned (brand.com) shopping experiences. Each surface has distinct retrieval, ranking, and recommendation mechanics and requires its own bespoke optimization playbook. Yet they all depend on the same core question: Does the underlying catalog give an agent enough accurate, relevant product content to map the rapidly growing volume of shopper intent expressed through AI agents to the brand's products and recommend them with confidence?

Legacy-era, point-solution, and single-surface commerce tools are structurally limited because they lack the feedback loop that connects catalog enrichments and other changes to outcomes such as increased conversions and sales. ReFiBuy is singular in closing that loop-connecting the product catalog to selling surfaces and enabling context capture so commerce teams can identify what needs to change, approve and distribute updates, monitor how agents respond, and use that context to improve KPIs with each iteration.

"Over the last year, we have optimized more than one million SKUs across answer engines for our brand and retail customers, successfully increasing their agentic commerce sales," said Scot Wingo, CEO and Co-founder of ReFiBuy. "In that process, as the leader in the space on the front lines of agentic commerce, we have learned that to keep up with rapidly changing shopper behaviors and tastes, we need a new way to think about the product catalog. It's no longer a static CSV file. It's a continuously improving product-level context system that uses feedback loops to adapt to all the signals coming from the myriad selling surfaces. The future of agentic commerce is ACO Everywhere."

Bringing ACO Everywhere to Amazon's Alexa for Shopping

For brands, strong performance in Amazon search no longer guarantees you are found. A product can rank well and still lose an Alexa for Shopping comparison because an important shopper question goes unanswered, a use case is unclear, negative product perceptions are left unaddressed, or a competitor provides stronger evidence of fit.

That shift is already happening at scale. Amazon says Rufus, now Alexa for Shopping, was used by more than 300 million customers in 2025 and helped drive nearly $12 billion in incremental annualized sales.

ReFiBuy connects Amazon-specific product evaluation with live Alexa for Shopping monitoring. Brands can see where their product data needs to improve, how Alexa responds to real-world shopping prompts, which products it recommends, and how those results change after catalog updates.

"Over the last six years, I've handcrafted tens of thousands of 1P and 3P Amazon listings for Amazon SEO and now for Rufus and Alexa for Shopping," said Andrew Bell, VP of Research at ReFiBuy. "What I've learned, and what the data makes clear, is that merchants can increase sales by 10-30% or more by providing Alexa for Shopping with the information it needs to recommend their products. Conversely, where the listing has gaps, you have opened a doorway to a competitor."

Through the Design Partner Program, ReFiBuy will work with select brands to:

Ingest and map product catalog and Amazon listings

Score Amazon listings against Alexa for Shopping best practices

Generate, enrich, and route recommended improvements through human review workflows

Distribute approved updates through existing product-data and Amazon workflows to update 1P or 3P listings

Monitor how SKUs appear in Alexa for Shopping, capturing the agentic shelf, prompt pills, and other valuable context

Close the loop by applying insights from each iteration to the next round of evaluation and optimization

Founding partners will also receive ReFiBuy's Amazon ACO research and proprietary playbook, hands-on guidance, and an opportunity to provide strategic input into the company's Amazon roadmap.

What's next

Amazon's Alexa for Shopping and Walmart's Sparky are setting the pace for retailer-hosted AI shopping. ReFiBuy plans to bring ACO Everywhere to Walmart's Sparky next, with additional channels to follow.

With Q4 planning underway, the Design Partner Program for Amazon gives brands time to establish their ACO baseline, improve their product catalog data, and begin measuring Alexa for Shopping performance before holiday demand accelerates. During that period, ReFiBuy expects Amazon to dramatically increase both the percentage of shoppers using Alexa for Shopping and the share of core searches flowing through it.

Applications for ReFiBuy's Design Partner Program for Amazon are open. Learn more at acoeverywhere.com .

ReFiBuy's Design Partner Program for Amazon is an independent ReFiBuy program and is not affiliated with Amazon.

About ReFiBuy

ReFiBuy coined Agentic Commerce Optimization (ACO) in 2025, defining the operating discipline brands and retailers use to prepare product catalogs for AI-powered shopping. Its category-leading closed-loop platform helps commerce teams evaluate, optimize, distribute, and monitor product data-turning live agent and shopper signals into continuous catalog improvements that help products compete across every AI selling surface. Founded by ecommerce veterans from ChannelAdvisor, Walmart, and MikMak, ReFiBuy is building the commerce intelligence layer for the agentic era. Learn more at refibuy.ai .

Media Contact:

Brian Chapman

VP, Growth

ReFiBuy

brian@refibuy.ai

SOURCE: ReFiBuy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/refibuy-introduces-aco-everywhere-and-opens-design-partner-progra-1194163