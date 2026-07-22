ORFA RECOVERY IN THE 1ST HALF

FIRST RESULTS OF THE REBOUND PLAN

FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

1st half sales: €3,743m, +1.7% LFL1stable on a reported basis

Recovery in Operating Result from Activity (ORfA): €172m, +44%

Free cash flow of €53m, vs. -€213m in H1 2025

Rebound plan: roll-out on track with objectives and first results in H1

2026 outlook confirmed:

internal levers in an uncertain environment: full-year ORfA growth

return to a more normative free cash flow generation, continuing H1 trend

Regulatory News:

Statement by Stanislas de Gramont, Chief Executive Officer of Groupe SEB (Paris:SK)

"This first half is characterized by a recovery in our Operating Result from Activity and a notable improvement in our free cash flow generation, driven by cost discipline the first visible result of the implementation of our Rebound plan.

The Rebound plan is well underway and in line with our objectives, with tangible progress made in this first half. We are preparing for our future growth by accelerating our pace of innovation with confidence in this year's launches and by scaling up new, more digital, activation practices, whose early benefits are already concrete. At the same time, we are moving forward decisively in simplifying our organization and improving our operational efficiency.

In a macroeconomic and geopolitical environment that remains uncertain and deteriorated, we continue to rely on our internal levers and therefore confirm the expected return to a full-year ORfA growth. With the commitment of our teams, we remain confident in our ability to put the Group back on a path of sustainable and profitable growth."

GENERAL COMMENTS ON GROUP SALES

For the 1st half of 2026, Groupe SEB posted sales of €3,743 million, up +1.7% LFL and stable on a reported basis. Currencies evolution has a negative impact of €67 million in 1st half sales (vs -64 million in the 1st half of 2025), with an impact concentrated in the 1st quarter (-€73 million vs. +€6 million in the 2nd quarter).

The Consumer business posted sales of €3,268 million in the 1st half of the year, up +2.3% LFL and +0.5% on a reported basis. All geographies contributed positively to the 1st half organic growth, with a notable acceleration in North America in the 2nd quarter (+15% LFL), driven by a favorable comparison base and market share gains. This performance was also underpinned, at Group level, by a consistent innovation momentum and a reimagined activation strategy, illustrated by the launches of Cookeo Infinity, Aerosteam and Coffee Crush.

The Professional business recorded revenue of €476 million in the 1st half of the year, down -2.8% LFL, against a backdrop of low contribution from large deals and a persistent wait-and-see attitude from foodservice customers, particularly in the United States and the Middle East. The core business held up well and services continued to grow. The Group is also building its future growth drivers, including the ramp-up of the Shaoxing hub and the launch of new models to address the small businesses offices segment.

BREAKDOWN OF SALES BY REGION

Sales in €m 1st half 2025 1st half 2026 Change 2026/2025 As

reported



LFL EMEA Western Europe Other countries 1,592 1,066 526 1,590 1,088 502 -0.2% +2.0% -4.6% +1.6% +2.0% +0.6% AMERICAS North America South America 455 306 149 490 325 164 +7.7% +6.3% +10.7% +8.4% +9.5% +6.1% ASIA China Other countries 1,205 976 229 1,188 976 212 -1.4% 0.0% -7.2% +1.1% +1.3% +0.3% TOTAL Consumer 3,251 3,268 +0.5% +2.3% Professional 496 476 -4.1% -2.8% GROUPE SEB 3,748 3,743 -0.1% +1.7% Rounded figures in €m % calculated on non-rounded figures

COMMENTS ON CONSUMER SALES BY REGION

EMEA WESTERN EUROPE

In Western Europe, sales grew +2.0% LFL in the 1st half of the year (+2.0% on a reported basis). Sell-out trends remained broadly positive over the period, though with increased caution amongst retailers in the 2nd quarter, in a more uncertain consumer environment.

Product momentum was driven by floor washers, garment steamers, cookware and coffee machines with the successful launch of Coffee Crush as well as fans towards the end of the half.

In France, sales posted double-digit growth in the 1st half of the year, with a favorable impact from loyalty programs, particularly in the 1st quarter. Excluding loyalty programs, sales also grew. This performance translated into market share gains in most categories, driven by successes such as Cookeo Infinity, Aerosteam, Clean-It, Eversharp and Coffee Crush.

In Germany, in a still challenging environment, the Group is prioritizing margin improvement. Cookware (WMF and Tefal) posted good performance, especially online, while Small Domestic Appliances sales declined, notably in physical retail.

In the other Western European countries, sell-out trends are favorable, supported by the successful roll-out of the Group's innovations. The sourcing strategies of certain retailers occasionally lead to a lag with the Group's sell-in. Sales showed, however, strong momentum in markets such as the United Kingdom, Italy and Portugal.

EMEA OTHER EMEA COUNTRIES

In the other EMEA countries, first-half sales showed slight organic growth (+0.6% LFL) but a decline of -4.6% on a reported basis, due to the depreciation of several currencies in the region, primarily the Turkish lira.

In Turkey and Egypt, activity accelerated sharply in the 2nd quarter, driven by strong product momentum across all categories particularly in cookware, linen care and electrical cooking as well as by robust e-commerce performance.

In Eastern Europe, the situation remains mixed, against a demanding comparison base. However, the roll-out of the Group's latest innovations in the region is promising, particularly for floor washers, cookware and kitchenware (cutlery), spot cleaners and garment steamers.

Sales in the Middle East (approximately 10% of the region's revenue) declined strongly, affected by the geopolitical context.

AMERICAS NORTH AMERICA

In North America, sales grew +9.5% LFL in the 1st half of the year (+6.3% on a reported basis), with a marked acceleration in the 2nd quarter (+15% LFL), driven by a favorable comparison base in the United States.

In the United States, the Group further gained market share in cookware with the T-Fal, All-Clad and Imusa brands and in linen care, in a volatile but better-oriented market than in the 1st quarter.

In Mexico, in a competitive market, sell-out remained dynamic throughout the half, supported both by core categories (cookware, linen care) and by innovations (Coffee Crush, floor washers). Growth was particularly notable in the online segment.

AMERICAS SOUTH AMERICA

In South America, sales grew +6.1% LFL in the half and +10.7% on a reported basis.

In Colombia, activity showed strong momentum throughout the half, driven by double-digit growth in historical categories and the continued roll-out of innovations in coffee and floor care (versatile vacuum cleaners and floor washers), supported by effective digital activation. Fan sales also returned to growth in the 2nd quarter.

In Brazil, in a less favorable environment, sales declined during the half: the good performance of online sales was offset by a decline in physical retail, particularly in the 2nd quarter.

ASIA CHINA

In China, sales grew +1.3% LFL in the 1st half of the year and were stable on a reported basis.

In line with the 1st quarter, the Group maintained a careful balance between sales growth and preserving profitability, in a context where promotional intensity increased in the 2nd half of the period.

Growth, however, remained solid in cookware, kitchenware, rice cookers and linen care (particularly garment steamers). Social commerce remained a strong contributor and an important driver for Supor and its market.

The Large Kitchen Appliances segment (less than 10% of local sales) continued to be penalized by the sharp decline in its market following the non-renewal of consumption incentive programs.

Over the half, Supor posted slight market share gains in most of its categories, thereby consolidating its leadership position in China.

ASIA OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES

In the other Asian countries, activity was broadly stable organically in the half (+0.3% LFL) and down 7.2% on a reported basis, primarily due to the depreciation of the yen in Japan and the won in South Korea.

Across the region, performance was very positive in the Group's direct-to-consumer networks, both online and in physical stores.

In Japan, sales grew in the Group's key categories: cookware (driven by the roll-out of Ingenio), kettles and electrical cooking (rice cookers, electric pressure cookers).

Conversely, the market remained in decline in South Korea, penalized by difficulties in physical retail. In Australia, sales declined in a highly competitive environment, with, however, a good performance from online sales.

In the other Southeast Asian countries, sales remained broadly stable, with notable developments in Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, driven by the expansion of distribution channels and the impact of product launches.

COMMENTS ON PROFESSIONAL BUSINESS

Sales in €m 1st half 2025 1st half 2026 Change 2026/2025 As reported



LFL Professional 496 476 -4.1 % -2.8 %

Professional business sales stood at €476 million in the 1st half of the year, down -2.8% LFL (-4.1% on a reported basis). After a slight improvement in the 1st quarter (+1.1% LFL), the business declined in the 2nd quarter (-6.2% LFL), amplified by a somewhat less favorable comparison base.

The decline for the half reflects an uncertain geopolitical environment, marked by a persistent wait-and-see attitude from foodservice customers regarding renewals, particularly in the United States and the Middle East, and the limited contribution from large deals. The core business held up well, and services (approximately 35% of activity) continued to grow.

The Group is also building its future growth drivers:

ramp-up of the Shaoxing hub, operational since the beginning of the year, with the Peak and Elevation models now available in more than 15 countries, targeting the small businesses offices segment;

expansion of the customer portfolio, with ChaPanda in China, Scooter's in the United States and a global listing with McDonald's;

strengthening of the integrated one-stop-shop offer, with a stake taken in an Ingredient Dispensers specialist in China.

OPERATING RESULT FROM ACTIVITY

In the 1st half of 2026, ORfA amounted to €172 million, up 44% from €119 million in the 1st half of 2025, which represents a favorable comparison base. The operating margin stood at 4.6% of sales, versus 3.2% in the prior year.

This improvement was driven primarily by:

positive operating leverage and gross margin management through volume and price/mix effects, taking into account currency movements;

refunds of tariffs paid in the United States since April 2025, with a positive impact of approximately €15 million on the cost of sales;

a decrease in structure costs of approximately €25 million, with first effects of the Rebound plan; and

a positive currency effect of €12 million, primarily linked to short currencies (USD and CNY).

As usual, we also highlight that, given the seasonal nature of the Group's activity, first-half ORfA and operating margin are not representative of the full year.

OPERATING PROFIT AND NET PROFIT

As at end-June 2026, Operating Profit stood at -€23 million, compared with €86 million at 30 June 2025. This includes a discretionary and non-discretionary profit-sharing charge of €11 million, and other operating income and expenses totaling -€185 million, of which €178 million relates to exceptional charges linked to the Rebound plan.

The year-on-year change in Operating Profit reflects the €53 million improvement in ORfA over the period and the recognition of €178 million in exceptional charges related to the Rebound plan.

Net finance costs amounted to -€67 million at 30 June 2026, compared with -€57 million at 30 June 2025. Income tax expense amounted to -€12 million; the effective tax rate, excluding the impact of the

Rebound plan, was 30%, versus 25% in H1 2025.

Net profit for the first-half of the year stood at -€103 million. Non-controlling interests were stable at €21 million. Net profit attributable to SEB S.A. thus stood at -€124 million.

Net profit attributable to SEB S.A., adjusted for Rebound plan exceptional charges (net of tax), amounted to €41 million versus €1 million at end-June 2025.

FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION AND NET FINANCIAL DEBT

Free cash flow generation was positive at €53 million in the 1st half of the year, compared with -€213 million in the 1st half of 2025. This improvement reflects in particular (i) the €53 million increase in ORfA over the period, (ii) a reduction in operating working capital of €43 million versus an increase of €150 million, and (iii) lower capex (€99 million vs. €160 million last year).

The Group's net financial debt stood at €2,516 million at 30 June 2026 (of which €311 million relates to IFRS 16 debt), down €142 million compared with 30 June 2025 and up €174 million compared with 31 December 2025. The net financial debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.8x versus 2.9x at 30 June 2025.

REBOUND PLAN: ROLL-OUT ON TRACK WITH OBJECTIVES

The Rebound plan, the Group's transformative project aimed at restoring its profitable growth trajectory, is progressing in line with the announced schedule and objectives. The first advances achieved during the half illustrate the progressive build-up of its levers, with results already tangible on operational execution and cost control.

The Group is accelerating the roll-out of its successful innovations X-Clean, Clean-It, Aerosteam and Fusioncore in new countries and across more models. It is also continuing to transform its categories with launches such as Cookeo Infinity, combining a multi-cooker and an airfryer, or, in the 1st half, Coffee Crush, the most compact bean-to-cup coffee machine on the market. These innovations demonstrate the Group's ability to address new consumer usage patterns and broaden its consumer recruitment potential. The new social-first activation approaches developed around these launches will be progressively deployed across the Group to strengthen their commercial impact and proximity with consumers.

The Group also reiterates its objective of approximately €200 million in recurring annual savings at full run-rate by end-2027, through the optimization of structure costs, improvements in industrial efficiency and savings on indirect purchasing, while continuing to invest in brands, innovation and commercial execution.

These levers have already generated tangible progress in the 1st half:

more than 400 initiatives launched on indirect purchasing, with first effects visible in the accounts at end-June,

the signing of labor agreements in France and in the majority of German entities, with departures from September onwards;

a SKU reduction of 25% to 30%, now identified to nearly 90% and initiated at 9%, with full completion expected by early 2027;

as well as increased use of artificial intelligence, with more than 140 workshops organized during the half, generating more than 800 use cases.

In total, the positive impact of the Rebound plan on Operating Result from Activity in 2026 is estimated at between €40 and €60 million.

OUTLOOK

The macroeconomic and geopolitical environment remains deteriorated, marked by mixed consumer prospects, cautious inventory management by retailers and increased inflationary pressures on costs. In this context, and in resilient Small Domestic Equipment markets, the Group will continue to rely on its internal levers: innovation pipeline momentum, targeted pricing actions, strict management of cost of sales and operating expenses, and the impacts of the Rebound plan.

Following this 1st half, the Group confirms its outlook: a return to ORfA growth in 2026 as well as more normative free cash flow generation, continuing the 1st half trend. This trajectory should also enable a reduction in financial leverage as of 2026, with the objective of returning to the Group's standard levels of around 2x (excluding acquisitions) by 2027.

ESG RATINGS

In 2026, the Group reached a new milestone in the recognition of its environmental performance by receiving a double "A-" score from CDP2 for Climate and Water (the latter being assessed for the first time), as well as an "A" score for its supplier engagement. These results demonstrate the solidity of its net-zero climate trajectory validated by the SBTi3, the maturity of its actions for sustainable water management, and its ability to mobilize its partners on Scope 3 emissions reduction.

The Group also achieved a record score of 90/100 in the EcoVadis4 assessment, earning the Platinum medal, the highest distinction awarded by the organization. This performance places it among the Top 1% of companies assessed worldwide and reflects the progress made in the areas of environment, human rights, working conditions, ethics and responsible purchasing.

The Groupe SEB consolidated and statutory financial statements at 30 June 2026 were approved by the Board of Directors on 22 July 2026.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(in millions) 30/06/2026 6 months 30/06/2025 6 months 31/12/2025 12 months Revenue 3,743.4 3,747.7 8,169.4 Operating expenses (3,571.5) (3,628.3) (7,568.5) OPERATING RESULT FROM ACTIVITY 171.9 119.4 600.9 Discretionary and non-discretionary profit-sharing (10.7) (9.5) (18.0) RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT 161.2 109.9 582.9 Other operating income and expenses (184.5) (24.0) (80.8) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (23.3) 85.9 502.1 Finance costs (50.3) (39.4) (91.0) Other financial income and expenses (17.2) (17.7) (41.1) PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX (90.8) 28.8 370.0 Income tax expense (11.8) (7.2) (87.3) PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (102.6) 21.6 282.7 Non-controlling interests (21.5) (20.8) (38.1) NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SEB S.A. (124.1) 0.8 244.6 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SEB S.A. PER SHARE (in units) Basic earnings per share (2.26) 0.01 4.47 Diluted earnings per share (2.26) 0.01 4.45

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS (in millions) 30/06/2026 30/06/2025 31/12/2025 Goodwill 1,992.1 1,944.4 1,960.8 Other intangible assets 1,423.7 1,386.6 1,400.5 Property, plant and equipment 1,256.4 1,257.1 1,268.0 Other investments 240.1 235.4 224.5 Other non-current financial assets 17.9 16.9 17.0 Deferred tax liabilities 235.7 202.8 163.1 Other non-current receivables 232.9 233.7 230.0 Long-term derivative instruments assets 9.0 12.3 8.3 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 5,407.8 5,289.2 5,272.2 Inventories and work in progress 1,788.0 1,903.0 1,632.1 Trade receivables 902.6 886.0 1,168.5 Other current receivables 244.0 227.8 234.3 Current tax assets and liabilities 31.6 36.7 24.8 Short-term derivative instruments assets 72.4 77.6 56.6 Financial investments and other current financial assets 59.0 33.3 123.8 Cash and cash equivalents 907.7 660.5 999.0 CURRENT ASSETS 4,005.3 3,824.9 4,239.1 TOTAL ASSETS 9,413.1 9,114.1 9,511.3 LIABILITIES (in millions) 30/06/2026 30/06/2025 31/12/2025 Share capital 55.3 55.3 55.3 Reserves and retained earnings 3,049.8 2,933.6 3,238.3 Treasury shares (45.6) (58.4) (58.1) Equity attributable to owners of the parent 3,059.5 2,930.5 3,235.5 Non-controlling interests 226.7 221.3 241.3 CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 3,286.2 3,151.8 3,476.8 Deferred tax liabilities 175.0 152.0 141.6 Employee benefits and other non-current provisions 414.0 389.6 383.1 Long-term borrowings 1,995.0 2,173.9 2,074.0 Other non-current liabilities 80.1 78.4 77.7 Long-term derivative instruments liabilities 9.3 20.4 7.6 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,673.4 2,814.3 2,684.0 Employee benefits and other current provisions 238.3 94.0 100.8 Trade payables 1,121.9 1,186.6 1,124.3 Other current liabilities 531.6 488.5 604.9 Current tax liabilities 30.8 40.4 66.6 Short-term derivative instruments liabilities 57.5 158.1 67.1 Short-term borrowings 1,473.4 1,180.4 1,386.8 CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,453.5 3,148.0 3,350.5 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 9,413.1 9,114.1 9,511.3

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(in millions) 30/06/2026 30/06/2025 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SEB S.A. (124.1) 0.8 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 135.1 132.2 Change in provisions 169.9 (9.7) Unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments 13.3 (7.7) Income and expenses related to stock options and bonus shares 7.0 10.5 Gains and losses on disposals of assets (1.9) 0.9 Other (0.6) Non-controlling interests 21.5 20.8 Current and deferred taxes 11.8 7.2 Cost of net financial debt 50.3 39.4 CASH FLOW (1) (2) 282.3 194.4 Change in inventories and work in progress (117.7) (296.8) Change in trade receivables 211.3 120.9 Change in trade payables (50.4) 26.3 Change in other payables and receivables (3) (7.2) (203.7) Taxes paid (103.2) (87.5) Interest paid (46.0) (39.4) NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 169.1 (285.8) Proceeds from disposals of assets 5.7 7.1 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2) (50.2) (83.2) Purchases of software and other intangible assets (2) (19.2) (22.8) Purchases of financial assets 48.5 84.4 Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired 0.1 (65.7) NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (15.1) (80.2) Increase in borrowings (2) 1,152.0 1,415.3 Decrease in borrowings (1,224.9) (1,150.1) Issue of share capital Transactions between owners 0.3 0.1 Change in treasury stock (1.4) (0.5) Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests (202.2) (206.8) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (276.2) 58.0 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates 30.9 (48.5) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (91.3) (356.5) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 999.0 1,017.0 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 907.7 660.5 (1) Before net finance costs and income taxes paid. (2) Excluding IFRS 16 (3) Including payment of French Competition Authority fine of €189.5m at 30 June 2025

APPENDIX

SALES BY REGION FIRST QUARTER

Sales in €m 1st quarter 2025 1st quarter 2026 Change 2026/2025 As reported LFL EMEA Western Europe Other countries 798 515 282 800 540 261 +0.3% +4.7% -7.7% +2.5% +4.8% -1.8% AMERICAS North America South America 235 159 76 240 156 84 +2.2% -1.8% +10.6% +6.7% +4.7% +10.9% ASIA China Other countries 639 525 114 613 508 105 -4.0% -3.2% -7.9% +2.2% +2.3% +1.6% TOTAL Consumer 1,672 1,654 -1.1% +2.9% Professional 234 231 -1.4% +1.1% GROUPE SEB 1,906 1,885 -1.1% +2.7% Rounded figures in €m % calculated on non-rounded figures

SALES BY REGION SECOND QUARTER

Sales in €m 2nd quarter 2025 2nd quarter 2026 Change 2026/2025 As reported LFL EMEA Western Europe Other countries 794 550 244 789 548 242 -0.6% -0.5% -0.9% +0.7% -0.5% +3.4% AMERICAS North America South America 219 147 72 249 169 80 +13.7% +15.1% +10.8% +10.2% +14.7% +1.1% ASIA China Other countries 566 451 115 575 468 108 +1.6% +3.7% -6.6% -0.2% 0.0% -0.9% TOTAL Consumer 1,580 1,614 +2.2% +1.7% Professional 262 245 -6.6% -6.2% GROUPE SEB 1,842 1,859 +0.9% +0.6% Rounded figures in €m % calculated on non-rounded figures

GLOSSARY

On a like-for-like basis (LFL) Organic

The amounts and growth rates at constant (or organic) exchange rates and consolidation scope in a given year compared with the previous year are calculated:

using the average exchange rates of the previous year for the period in consideration (year, half-year, quarter)

on the basis of the scope of consolidation of the previous year.

This calculation is made primarily for sales and Operating Result from Activity.

Operating Result from Activity (ORfA)

Operating Result from Activity (ORfA) is Groupe SEB's main performance indicator. It corresponds to sales minus operating expenses, i.e., the cost of sales, innovation expenditure (R&D, strategic marketing and design), advertising, operational marketing as well as sales and marketing expenses. ORfA does not include discretionary and non-discretionary profit-sharing or other non-recurring operating income and expense.

Loyalty program (LP)

These programs, run by distribution retailers, consist in offering promotional offers on a product category to loyal consumers who have made a series of purchases within a short period of time. These promotional programs allow distributors to boost footfall in their stores and our consumers to access our products at preferential prices.

Sell-in (sales)

Sales made to our customers (distributors).

Sell-out (resales)

Sales made by distributors to consumers.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is equal to Operating Result from Activity minus discretionary and non-discretionary profit-sharing, to which are added operating depreciation, amortization and impairment.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow corresponds to adjusted EBITDA, after accounting for changes in operating working capital, recurring capital expenditure (CAPEX), taxes and interest, and other non-operating items.

Net financial debt

Net financial debt comprises all current and non-current financial liabilities minus cash and cash equivalents and financing-related derivative instruments. It also includes the financial liability arising from the application of IFRS 16 "lease contracts" as well as any short-term financial investments with no significant risk of change in value but with a maturity of more than 3 months at the subscription date.

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding Groupe SEB's activity, results and financial situation. These forecasts are based on assumptions which seem reasonable at this stage, but which depend on external factors including trends in commodity prices, exchange rates, the economic environment, demand in the Group's large markets and the impact of new product launches by competitors.

As a result of these uncertainties, Groupe SEB cannot be held liable for potential variance on its current forecasts, which result from unexpected events or unforeseeable developments.

The factors which could considerably influence Groupe SEB's economic and financial results are presented in the Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report, filed each year with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the French financial markets authority.

This document may contain individually rounded data. The arithmetical calculations based on rounded data, in euros or percentage, may show some differences with the aggregates or subtotals reported.

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A world reference in Small Domestic Equipment and Professional Coffee, Groupe SEB carries out its business based on a portfolio of 45 iconic brands (Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor…), sold through multi-format distribution. Selling more than 400 million products per year, the Group implements a long-term strategy based on innovation, international development, competitiveness and customer service. Present in 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated revenue of €8.2 billion in 2025 and employs 32,000 people.

1 On a like-for-like basis (= organic)

2 Carbon Disclosure Project

3 Science Based Targets Initiative

4 www.recognition.ecovadis.com

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